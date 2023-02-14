Barriers: Is there a will for peace?

The president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, expressed his doubts yesterday about the will for peace of some of the criminal armed groups that are in rapprochement with the Government for their eventual submission to justice, this for the crime of the indigenous leader of Nariño, Moisés Lopez. “The painful murder of the indigenous leader Moisés López cannot go unpunished. He shows that while the heads of criminal organizations seek criminal benefits, their henchmen continue to kill. Do they order those deaths or do they no longer have control over the murderers?” said the parliamentarian. López was the representative in this department of the AICO Party; In addition, he was a councilor for the municipality of Mallama.

Lozano replies to the director of the Police

The director of the Police, General Henry Sanabria, published yesterday on Twitter a verse where Mateo refers to marriage and divorce. “But I tell you: whoever divorces her wife, except in the case of an illegal union, exposes her to commit adultery; and whoever marries a woman abandoned by her husband commits adultery ”. In this regard, Senator Angélica Lozano, of the Green Alliance Party, said, also on this social network: “General Henry, discriminating against divorced women sends a serious message from your role as National Director of Police. Thousands of people under their care can interpret valid mistreatment towards them, not responding to their call.

They ask the Government to commit to Risaralda

Senator Juan Pablo Gallo, from the Liberal Party, said yesterday that “all roads and connections, including the Vías del Samán project, and especially La Romelia-El Pollo, are important for the connectivity of Risaralda and the safety of citizens. We expect commitment and compliance from the national government”.

Concern for water in Cajicá

Senator David Luna, from the Radical Change Party, called attention to the critical situation that is occurring with the water service in the municipality of Cajicá, despite its proximity to the capital of the Republic. “Cajicá has been without water for a month. 30% of the municipality does not receive it and 70% receives it in poor quality. This is due to the illegal change of land use, and in the meantime, the citizens are billed without fail.” The parliamentarian asked the Attorney General’s Office: “what are the investigations about?”