Congress up to date: The role of the Democratic Center is highlighted
Congress up to date: The role of the Democratic Center is highlighted

The representative to the Antioquia Chamber of the Democratic Center, Juan Espinal, said that this group is “the party of hope, we have shown it in difficult and critical moments for the Homeland. We will not be the exception at this time of so much uncertainty for Colombia.” Regarding the future of the Democratic Center, the politician Espinel said on Good Friday that “today more than ever we pray before the Lord who gave his life for humanity, we ask for health and well-being for Álvaro Uribe Vélez, his leadership and deep love for the Homeland is essential to continue fighting for freedom and democracy.

Congratulations to Barranquilla

On the birthday of the capital of the department of Atlántico, Senator David Luna, from the Cambio Radical party, sent a congratulatory message to this, which is one of the most important cities in the country. “Happy birthday, Barranquilla. 210 years of history, culture and joy. Thank you for being a vibrant city, full of progress, entrepreneurship, music and tradition. Congratulations to all the Barranquilleros”, expressed the Bogotá parliamentarian.

Follow the pension debate

Senator Angélica Lozano, from the Green Alliance Party, referred to the campaign on social networks, pointing out that in the private regime it is much easier to retire. “Hundreds of thousands of people, or millions?, joined private funds because of this hook: Do you want to retire three years earlier? Now they are in dispute, they cannot change the background, they continue working because the promised land…”, said the congresswoman. The pension reform project presented by the Government establishes the obligation for people who earn up to three minimum wages to join the public fund, that is, Colpensiones.

Cabal: Watch out for the left

“The left only comes to power when the right and the center-right are divided. That is why we must unite, because entire countries are at risk of losing their freedom,” said Senator María Fernanda Cabal, a member of the Centro Democrático party. In recent times, the left has regained strength in Latin America with the arrival to the presidency of Lula da Silva in Brazil, Gabriel Boric in Chile and, for the first time in Colombia, with Gustavo Petro.

