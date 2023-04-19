Congress up to date Yes to reduce legislative recess

Approved reduction of the legislative recess

Without delay, the First Committee of the Senate of the Republic approved yesterday the project of a legislative act that reduces the recess in the second period of the legislature, which would not begin on March 16, as is currently the case, but on February 16 . The initiative of the Conservative Party now goes to the plenary session of the upper house for its sixth debate, corresponding to the second round. The senator david luna, of the Radical Change Party, pointed out about that approval that “this is a great message for society, first of all, to show that we want to reduce privileges; second, so that there is more political control over the current government; and third so that citizens can take advantage of the initiative to present laws in a longer period of time”.

Endorsement of a transportation project with Venezuela

The representative to the Chamber for the department of Antioquia, David Alejandro Toro, highlighted that the project that ratifies the land transport agreement for cargo and passengers between Colombia and Venezuela is advancing in the Congress of the Republic. The initiative was approved in the Second Commission of the Chamber. The Parliamentarian of the Coalition of the Historical Pact said that “this project is very important given that after the opening of the border, and until March 15, 2,798 vehicles circulating between Colombia and Venezuela with exports between the countries were registered.” . The legislator added that with the agreement it is expected that by 2026 the commercial movement will be strengthened, across the border and will increase to more than 4 billion dollars.

Discussion of the Development Plan

The representative to the Chamber, Jennifer Pedraza Sandoval, of the Centro Esperanza coalition, said yesterday that the Liberal Party and the Democratic Center “want to knock down article 304 of the National Development Plan that creates the sexual and reproductive rights policy TAN.” She added the legislator that this measure is “urgent to fight against sexual violence, promote its denunciation and the enjoyment of sexuality. It is clear: they are not pro-life, they are anti-rights”.