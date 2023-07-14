Congress will start with a more adverse scenario for the government

Next Thursday, when President Gustavo Petro officially installs the second legislature, the outlook for the government’s legislative agenda will continue to be clouded.

Six days after the Senate and the House of Representatives resume work, it is clear that the announced intention of the government to take advantage of the legislative recess to try to rebuild the scenario that allows the advancement of the pension and health reforms, which are pending a second debate in the respective plenary sessions, remained in the intention because it did not configure the necessary political facts to carry out those initiatives that it considers crucial for the so-called “change”.

Both President Petro and the Ministers of the Interior and Labor had indicated in the third week of June, when the extraordinary sessions of the first legislature ended, that they would take advantage of the legislative interregnum to try to rebuild the ill-fated majority coalition, as well as to advance in a new momentum with a view to agreeing on the articles of the aforementioned two reforms, even more so after the labor reform ended up sinking in the Seventh Commission of the House, without the efforts of the Casa de Nariño and the center-left coalition to keep it alive would give results.

Based on what was said this week by congressmen from different benches, especially the independent and opposition parties, there was no official call by the Casa de Nariño or the aforementioned ministries to analyze the articles of the pension and health projects, and in Given that there are only six days left for the legislative work to start, it is not likely that this call will be made between now and next Thursday.

For several analysts, the recess of work in Congress ended up further deteriorating the government’s options to be able to approve its flagship projects. On the one hand, it is clear that parties like Cambio Radical, Conservatives, the U and Uribistas have been laying the foundations of a block of parliamentary action that would have the numbers, especially in the Senate, to force the government to adjust the scope of the reforms, under pain that they end up having the same fate as the labor law.

To this is added that the intentions of the Historical Pact to rebuild the relationship with the liberals could not be landed either. On the contrary, the interviews and pronouncement of former President César Gaviria, sole leader of the red awnings, show that he is increasingly far from any rapprochement with the Casa de Nariño, not only because he reiterated his critical tone of the reforms, but because he did strong accusations of the Executive’s maneuvers to break the discipline of the bench and even accused him of being behind a plot so that that party is at risk of being sanctioned by the National Electoral Council.

early warnings

Another of the flanks that the Government considers key to try to rebuild the political scenario in Congress, where today it is a minority in both the Senate and the Chamber, is the reference to the definition of the presidencies in the Senate and Chamber as of next 20 of July.

As is known, the Historical Pact held both positions in the first legislature with both Roy Barreras (whose election was annulled by the Council of State in May and was replaced weeks later by Alexander López) and David Racero. Now, according to the political agreements, the turns for these dignities correspond to the Green Alliance and the Liberals, respectively.

However, six days after the start of the legislature there is no white smoke in this regard. In the Greens, a clear division is evident to such an extent that there are four candidates: Angélica Lozano, Inti Asprilla, Iván Name and Ariel Ávila. Of all of them, the closest to Petrism is the second, while the other three are more independent and even the last one has had a critical position on some aspects and government enforcement.

Regarding the Chamber, it is known that there are four candidates to preside over it but that the issue is directly under the management of Gaviria, who has warned that the chosen one must commit to following the guidelines of the community and guarantee that the bench does not end being divided by the maneuvers of the Ministry of the Interior, headed by Luis Fernando Velasco.

It is no secret to anyone that having the presidency of the Senate or the Chamber gives any party a preponderant position to manage the agenda and the rhythms of the plenary, which is precisely where the strongest debates will take place on the pension and health reforms. health that they went through a lot of work to get out of the respective seventh commissions.

Added to this is the fact that in most of the permanent commissions there will be replacements in the boards of directors, which will reduce the room for maneuver of the center-left coalition to make the progress of projects already established viable, as well as other key initiatives that the government announced for this second semester, especially in relation to the reforms to the Mining Code, the General Education Law and the Public Services Law.

What’s coming

As can be seen, the panorama in political and legislative matters, far from being fixed in the recess of Congress, has tended to become more complicated.

In fact, the presidential image and popularity continue to erode, as evidenced by most of the most recent polls.

This circumstance is not only explained by the troubled government management and its low legislative productivity to fulfill campaign promises, but also by the impact of the series of scandals in the last two months, especially in relation to the traumatic exit from the chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the blow from the tail for the explosive statements by former ambassador Armando Benedetti, which put the president and his 2022 electoral campaign in the crosshairs of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Electoral Council and the Commission for the Investigation and Accusation of the camera.

It is also undeniable that the presidential call to his popular bases to take to the streets and pressure Congress to approve the reforms, has not had a greater echo.. On the contrary, both in the surveys and in the media and social networks it is evident that the main concern of citizens, at the beginning of the second semester, has to do with the serious deterioration of security and public order, which It has several municipalities and departments in crisis.

These same opinion polls show that for the people, beyond the reforms and the advances on some flanks of the so-called “total peace”, especially due to the projected ceasefire with the ELN or the prompt installation of a table After negotiating with the FARC dissidents, it is more urgent to face the peak of crime, to control the high inflation in a more tangible way (it is at 12%) or to implement measures that alleviate the hard economic squeeze that many households are suffering, in the midst of a productive apparatus that begins to slow down more and more rapidly.

All of the above is framed, moreover, in the bumpy start of the final stretch of the campaign for governors, mayors, councils and assemblies, which has not only been affected by a climate of growing violence, but also seems to be beginning to favor the parties and candidates that are on the other side of the government, more than Petrism itself and its intention -today very complicated- to seize territorial and local power.

So things, The second legislature begins with a very difficult horizon for the government, which could not rebuild majorities or advance in a real and effective concertation with independents and the opposition to unlock the reforms. For now all the expectation is in the tone and message that President Petro uses in the installation of the Congress -the first that he will do in his mandate-. He could choose to open a window of dialogue in pursuit of a national agreement or be inclined to continue challenging the parties and sectors that are not with him. Only on Thursday will it be known which way to go and that will set the pace for this second legislative year.

