Senator Jota Pe Hernández of the Alianza Verde party, denounced the case before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The senator presented the case to the Prosecutor’s Office and announced that the identity of the accused will be released on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The complaint is added to those already presented in previous months by former senator Gustavo Bolívar, who pointed out a series of cases of sexual abuse that would be occurring in Congress. The new accusation made by Jota Pe Hernández shows the persistence of this problem in Colombian politics.

According to the senator’s complaint, a congressional official would be robbing, drugging and sexually abusing some workers.

“THIS IS VERY SERIOUS!! According to the complainants, a congressional official is stealing, drugging and sexually abusing some workers! This Monday I will tell the country who it is and today with evidence in hand, I will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, “said Hernández.

In the case that he also publicized and denounced on his social networks, Senator Jota Pe said: Without thinking twice, I handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office the evidence that the complainants put in my possession. (Chats, Audios, Photos, Testimonies) If justice acts, this alleged rapist and thief could spend several decades of his life in jail.”

