Congressman García: "I don't have a diplomatic passport"

Congressman García: “I don’t have a diplomatic passport”

The deputy of the Bancada Cyan, Erick García, assured through social networks that he does not have a diplomatic passport, denying the statements made against him by Alejandro Muyshondt, where he is accused of traveling without checking luggage and packages at customs .

“He is lying, because he says that I travel and take advantage of a diplomatic passport, and I do not have a diplomatic passport,” García said.

In addition, the legislator announced that he will submit to the courts and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), to take the case legally.

On July 31, Deputy García voluntarily submitted a request to withdraw his constitutional jurisdiction, which corresponds to him as a legislator of the Republic of El Salvador.

Given this, the National Electoral Commission of New Ideas, opened an investigation process around the accusations made by Muyshondt about deputy García, with the purpose of ensuring the exercise of justice and the Law.

