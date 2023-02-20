Part of the ministerial cabinet of the Gustave’s government Petro met with the leadership and militants of the Unity for the People Party in the city of Cali, where the reform projects that will be debated by the Congress of the Republic.

They are Irene Vélez (Minister of Mines and Energy), Alfonso Prada (of the Interior), Gloria Inés Ramírez (of Labor), Néstor Osuna (of Justice) and, perhaps the most anticipated, Carolina Corcho, head of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

Ministers and the leadership of the Partido de la U, this Friday, in Cali, Valle del Cauca. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

DID THEY CONVINCED THEM?

Hay two cesarean congressmen in the Party of the U, the representative Eliecer Salazar and Senator José Alfredo Gnecco. THE PYLON spoke with Salazar, and the official assured that this would be the first session between the ministers and their bench.

#BancadaDeLaU I We discuss and analyze the impact of the issues: environment, mines and energy, total peace and justice, work, transportation, National Development Plan, health and budget addition ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IrCfybQ7N2 — HR ELIÉCER SALAZAR (@Eliecersalazarl) February 17, 2023

“For 11 hours we listened to 7 ministers and National Planning, we were able to discuss the health, justice, pension and labor reforms that the Government is taking to Congress. We also know the distribution of the addition that will no longer be of $23 but of $29 billion to the 2023 budget”, explained Salazar Lopez.

The representative added that the parliamentarians of this group are “ready” to initiate the debate in Capitol of these national order projects which will also impact the department of Cesar, where there are intervened hospitals, a high rate of unemployment and informality, and different problems of insecurity.

“THEY LISTEN TO US”: LIBERAL PARTY

“The meeting will also be held with the Liberal Party, with the Conservative it will be on Thursday, and I understand that they have already done so with the Historical Pact”added the official about the upcoming meetings.

The Caesarian representative Carlos Felipe Quintero told this editorial house that this meeting with the representatives of the ministries at the summit that has prepared the liberal party in the city of Ibagué. However, the date and place is not yet confirmed.

“We want you to listen to our observations on the health reform and the Submission to Justice Law, we hope that both senators and representatives will socialize and listen to us,” Quintero said.

MEETING WITH OTHER PARTIES

Although the Comunes party has supported the Petro government, its entry into the coalition was made official only last week Historic Pact.

The Minister of the Interior, alfonso pradaassured that he had socialized the legislative agenda in the capital of the country with this community that resulted from the Peace Agreement with the old guerrilla FARC-EP. There was Senator Imelda Daza Cotes, who unlike other Cesar parliamentarians, has been in favor of the proposed transformations.

The same thing happened with the Green Alliance in this month of February, but at the party summit in Cartagena. Catherine Juvinao, representative for Bogotá, but a native of the municipality of La Paz, Cesar, affirmed that she agrees that the health system needs changes.

However, he commented Juvinao, “The greatest risk of this reform is in the creation of political instances that could have incentives for corruption: now the administration of the resources that the EPSs had will be carried out by the regional funds where the mayors, governors, and a manager of the ADRES (Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health)”said the congresswoman.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista