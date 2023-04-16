Congressmen push to limit the US president’s power to use nuclear weapons

The bill presented by Democratic legislators aims to prevent the US president from being the first to order a nuclear attack without prior authorization from Congress.

US Democratic Congressmen Edward Markey and Ted Lieu resubmitted a bill on Friday that proposes limiting the powers of the US president to start a nuclear war unilaterally.

Markey, a senator for the state of Massachusetts, and Lieu, a member of the House of Representatives for California, presented the draft of the Law Restricting the First Use of Nuclear Weaponswhich aims to prevent any American president from being the first to order a nuclear attack without prior authorization congressional.

The congressmen recall that 54 years ago, on April 15, 1969, North Korea shot down a plane US military and, in response, President Richard Nixonwhich was “drunk”, allegedly ordered a nuclear strike. “Fortunately, that mandate was ignored and never carried out; however, he raised the dangerous possibility that a dishonest US president» ordered a similar attack, they say.

“Reckless Threats”

Markey and Lieu argue their decision to reintroduce the bill because of the alleged “reckless nuclear threats” that have been made over the past year by Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.

In January 2017, a few days after Donald Trump Assumed the presidency, the two Democratic congressmen had introduced their draft, affirming on the passage of the law “it is more urgent than ever“, because the Republican president could “launch a nuclear war at any time.”

Moscow has repeatedly clarified that it has never declared itself in favor of resorting to nuclear weapons and that it has only Limited to respond to threats made by NATO member countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which “blatantly” expressed their willingness to use weapons of mass destruction against Russia, North Korea or China.

The new US nuclear approach

During the 2020 election campaign, Joe Biden promised to work for a policy in which the US nuclear arsenal would be used as a response measure only. But in March of last year, Biden went back on his promise and adopted a new approach that calls for the use of weapons of mass destruction even to deter conventional and non-nuclear threats.

In addition, calls have recently been made within NATO for expand US nuclear arsenals in Europewhere for decades Washington has deployed this type of weapon in several countries.