Congressmen react to the departure of Sanabria as Police Director

The well-known departure of Henry Sanabria as director of the Police, finally materialized this April 12 by President Gustavo Petro, generated diverse reactions in the sphere of politics, both for and against. While some pro-women voices have highlighted the head of state’s decision, other sectors, mainly in the opposition, have criticized that his removal is due to his religious views.

One of the congresswomen who highlighted the relay was the representative to the House Jennifer Pedraza who, it should be remembered, sent a letter days ago to President Gustavo Petro requesting the withdrawal of Sanabria for his statements against LGBTI communities and women.

“Good news. Remove General Sanabria from the leadership of @PoliciaColombia, as requested by several congressmen, ands key to guaranteeing the principle of a secular State, the rights of women and LGBTIQ+ people and the freedom of worship for police officers. Colombia wins,” said Pedraza.

