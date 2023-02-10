Lady Beltrán was a young teacher and assiduous practitioner of road cycling. In the morning of January 28, 2023, she left it on her bicycle and took the Patillal – Valledupar road, but a driver in a state of alcoholism ran over her, causing her death.

The perpetrator fled, leaving Lady abandoned without even referring her to a nearby health center. Both the driver and the owner of the vehicle were identified as José Alberto Toncell Gutiérrez, a resident of San Juan, Valledupar, who was driving the 2003 Mazda car with license plates OBF199 and owned by Claudia Marcela Daza.

Despite this and almost 15 days after the unfortunate event, no progress has been made in the investigation in the prosecution.

The representative to the chamber for Magdalena, Ingrid Aguirre, was the one who arranged her social networks to denounce this case with the number #JusticiaParaLady and that it does not remain in impunity.

“I call again the prosecutor of the ninth section in Valledupar, because the case of Lady, a young cyclist, but also a teacher, cannot go unpunished. As a representative to the chamber, I will be aware and providing legal assistance to the entire Beltrán family to achieve the capture of Jose Alberto Toncell and Claudia Marcela Daza, who are still free and have not responded for this act, stand up to justice and pay for it. crime committed,” said the congresswoman in a video.

The relatives of the deceased teacher and athlete hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will heed their call and that of Congresswoman Aguirre so that justice is done.

Related