Connecting Americans and Beneficiary Nationals: Welcome Connect Offers New Sponsorship Opportunities in the United States

New Opportunity for Sponsorship in the United States through Welcome Connect Platform

Welcome Connect, an online platform that connects potential sponsors in the US with individuals seeking sponsors, is offering a new opportunity for sponsorship in the United States. The platform has expanded its humanitarian sponsorship programs to include Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, in addition to Ukrainians.

The parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (P4CHNV) offered by the US government is considered the most direct and effective way for citizens of these countries to seek refuge in the United States with the support of an American sponsor. The official site of the platform highlights the importance of these sponsorship programs and how they provide much-needed assistance to those in need.

The Welcome Connect registration page for Cubans and other beneficiary nationals opens on the third Tuesday of each month. Therefore, the next opening date for registration is Tuesday, October 17. However, registration times vary based on the country of residence. Registration for Nicaraguans opens at 9 am (Central Time), while registration for Haitians, Cubans, and Venezuelans opens at 11 am (Eastern Standard Time and Atlantic Standard Time respectively). Ukrainians can register at 18:00 (Eastern European Time).

Although the platform has opened the possibility for Cuban users to register and find sponsors, many have expressed their frustration with the process. The page barely stays open before placing them on a waiting list and closing all the available spots for the month. Welcome Connect acknowledges the lack of sponsors as the main reason for this issue and emphasizes that it is crucial for more sponsors to come forward and help fulfill the demand.

For those seeking to register on Welcome Connect, the process is relatively simple. After selecting the desired program (Cubans in this case), users are required to create a profile with their personal information. Recipients can browse through potential sponsors and select up to three to send them a message. It is important to note that sponsors will only be able to view the profile after receiving a message from the user. Users also have the option to close the conversation at any time if they are not satisfied with the selected sponsor and continue their search.

The Welcome Connect platform provides a significant opportunity for individuals seeking refuge in the United States to connect with sponsors who can offer support. With the expansion of sponsorship programs to include Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, it is expected that more individuals will have the chance to find refuge and rebuild their lives with the help of American sponsors.

