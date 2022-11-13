Original title: Conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, never slack off, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control

On November 11, after the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic ended, Yunnan Province then held a meeting to arrange and implement the work.

Wang Ning, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the Epidemic, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Wang Yubo, Governor and leader of the leading group, attended the meeting.

Wang Ning pointed out that the CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to epidemic prevention and control. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on November 10 and delivered an important speech, making deployment requirements for further optimizing the prevention and control work. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee, fully implement the deployment requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, unswervingly adhere to the principle of people first and life first, and unswervingly implement the “foreign The general strategy of “preventing imports and preventing internal rebound”, unswervingly implements the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, conscientiously implements the requirements of the “four mornings”, and does not slack off, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

Wang Ning emphasized that the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Yunnan Province is still severe and complicated, and the epidemic situation in some areas is developing rapidly. All regions and departments should earnestly study and understand the twenty measures of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism to further optimize the prevention and control work, and implement them one by one. , and strive to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the minimum cost. It is the last word to insist on being able to prevent, fully consider the actual situation of Yunnan Province, keep the word at the forefront, seek progress while maintaining stability, classify by division and sub-category, and refine and implement various tasks. We must resolutely correct the practice of simplification, “one size fits all”, and layer-by-layer coding, and take solid measures for optimization and adjustment. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, policy interpretation, and public opinion guidance, win the understanding and support of the general public and grass-roots front-line workers, build a solid foundation for mass prevention and control, and promote the formation of a good situation of national support and participation in epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to find a balance between epidemic prevention and control and people’s livelihood demands, make every effort to ensure the production and living services of the people, effectively meet the people’s basic living needs during the epidemic disposal period, ensure basic people’s livelihood services such as seeing a doctor and see a doctor, and increase special services such as the elderly, the weak, the sick and the disabled. The group’s concern and help are strong, and the practical difficulties of the people are well resolved. To efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, we must not only prevent the epidemic, but also vigorously promote economic development, ensure the improvement of people’s livelihood, and maintain overall social stability.

Wang Ning emphasized that epidemic prevention and control is a test of the ability, quality and level of leading cadres. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, shoulder the responsibility of compaction, and the “top leader” must personally grasp the entire process, implement the work requirements, grasp the overall planning of the work, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. We must be good at using dialectical thinking to see problems and grasp work, and dynamically adjust precise prevention and control measures according to the time and situation to ensure that epidemic prevention and control work achieves effective results.

Qiu Jiang, Liu Fei, Li Shisong, Ren Junhao, Li Malin and Yang Bin attended the meeting. Responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and units participated. Each state (city), county (city, district) has branch venues. (YangMeng Zuo Chao)

