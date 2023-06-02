Conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, anchor the spirit of the goal, work hard and continue to consolidate the economic recovery_China Jiangsu Net

Conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, anchor the spirit of the goal, work hard, continue to consolidate the economic recovery and improve the situation

The Standing Committee of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee held a meeting Song Lewei presided over and delivered a speech

On June 1, the Standing Committee of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee and the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and to study the key tasks of the city in June etc. Song Lewei, secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the current and future audit work. It is necessary to uphold the leadership of the party, give full play to the role of the Audit Committee of the Municipal Party Committee in leading the overall planning and coordination, and further strengthen the political responsibility of doing a good job in the audit work in the new era. It is necessary to focus on the main responsibility and main business, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, give full play to the advantages of strong professionalism in auditing, and provide precise services to ensure the overall situation of high-quality development. It is necessary to deepen reform and innovation, plan research-based audits in depth, actively explore the simultaneous supervision of “disciplinary inspections”, build a team of high-quality professional audit cadres, and strive to improve the effectiveness of audit supervision.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over education, strengthen the education of socialist core values, and accelerate the construction of a strong education city and regional education center. It is necessary to focus on building a high-quality education system, solidly promote basic education to “make up for shortcomings and optimize layout”, vocational education to “build high-quality products and create characteristics”, and higher education to “strengthen connotation and create first-class” to enhance education’s support for high-quality development contribution. It is necessary to continue to deepen the comprehensive reform in the field of education, deepen the reform of educational evaluation in the new era, and guide the whole society to establish a scientific outlook on educational development, talent growth, and talent selection.

The meeting studied and agreed in principle to the “Implementation Plan on Comprehensively Promoting Learning and Implementing the Theme of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics. The meeting emphasized that party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres should improve their political positions, and through in-depth implementation of the “three firsts and three strongs” actions, they will have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. self-confidence” and “two safeguards”. It is necessary to highlight the problem orientation, grasp the key measures, learn from the brain and heart, and practice with sincerity in theoretical study, and find out the truth and come up with real methods in investigation and research. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, grasp the rhythm of work, and form a joint force of joint management.

The meeting studied the city’s key work in June. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on establishing and practicing the correct view of political performance and promoting high-quality development, adhere to the people-centered development thinking, seek truth and be pragmatic, do real work, and do more to lay the foundation and benefit Long-term, effective, and performance-creating things. It is necessary to resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for the protection of cultivated land, and resolutely build a solid line of defense for the protection of cultivated land. It is necessary to strive to sprint to the second quarter, strengthen the analysis of economic operation scheduling, accelerate the pace of project attraction, continue to expand effective investment, comprehensively improve the consumption level, promote foreign trade to improve quality and efficiency, go all out to stabilize employment and increase income, and actively and steadily do a good job in peak response Xia, scientifically lay out the future industry, and ensure the realization of “double over half” with solid and effective work. It is necessary to coordinate the monthly key tasks, make every effort to ensure the safety and stability of the high school entrance examination, organize summer harvest and planting in an orderly manner, and focus on flood control and drought relief. Efforts should be made to promote the follow-up and implementation of important matters, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, efficiently coordinate important conference activities, and ensure that various tasks are carried out effectively and orderly.

The meeting also studied other matters.(Reporter Wei Ning)