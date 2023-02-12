Home News conscious capitalism
News

conscious capitalism

by admin
conscious capitalism

It startles me to think what could happen if a few are increasingly richer in the face of the poverty of so many in a society that constantly changes values ​​for high income without taking into account the principles of solidarity, respect and equality.

A first consequence could be the destruction of the social fabric.

However, capitalism has always been pointed out as the best system for generating wealth even when it has divided the world between rich and poor; developed and third world countries or in advanced and backward societies.

For this reason, a new chapter is imposed in the history of humanity that has been called “conscious capitalism” in which it is understood that life in society must have a higher purpose and not simply to earn money.

In other words, where the different social actors are harmonized, creating a culture of trust to transform individual thinking into a collective one, making everyone win.

A “conscious business” aims to create economic as well as environmental, spiritual and emotional prosperity for stakeholders.

Environmental sustainability is involved, changing the paradigm of believing that the results are good as long as the figures and goals are met, but also that people’s needs can be fully satisfied.

In this way, it is about understanding that life has to be full of meaning at the service of society, being generous with those who have less, distributing a part of the profits to achieve the general well-being and not just that of a few.

Conscious capitalism seeks a more humane and supportive world in which profitability is not destined exclusively for investors.

See also  2022 National "Safety Production Month" ends - Sinochem News

That is to say, that the so-called “stakeholders”: collaborators, users, suppliers and the community in general can also receive benefits.

By forming companies with a culture of transformation in which principles and values ​​are the primary basis of social capital, a paradigm shift will take place that will have a favorable impact on the business world.

I believe that a new capitalism is required that adds social, emotional and environmental value through leaders who transcend the concept of profitability to turn it into the creation of value for all associates.

Humanity cannot continue to serve a “wild capitalism” that alters our values.

On the contrary, it must contribute to the consolidation of human dignity.

Comments

You may also like

Eln delegation is already in Mexico for talks...

Total Peace or the bell to the cat

Mental health, a priority for youth

The turbulence of the Colombian economy

Summary: Lives go on and rescue goes on–Many...

How to learn English and not fail in...

Obscurantism – opacity – obstruction

Off the records | The New Century

Message from the bishops to the people of...

Perspective. “Since I was 11 years old with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy