It startles me to think what could happen if a few are increasingly richer in the face of the poverty of so many in a society that constantly changes values ​​for high income without taking into account the principles of solidarity, respect and equality.

A first consequence could be the destruction of the social fabric.

However, capitalism has always been pointed out as the best system for generating wealth even when it has divided the world between rich and poor; developed and third world countries or in advanced and backward societies.

For this reason, a new chapter is imposed in the history of humanity that has been called “conscious capitalism” in which it is understood that life in society must have a higher purpose and not simply to earn money.

In other words, where the different social actors are harmonized, creating a culture of trust to transform individual thinking into a collective one, making everyone win.

A “conscious business” aims to create economic as well as environmental, spiritual and emotional prosperity for stakeholders.

Environmental sustainability is involved, changing the paradigm of believing that the results are good as long as the figures and goals are met, but also that people’s needs can be fully satisfied.

In this way, it is about understanding that life has to be full of meaning at the service of society, being generous with those who have less, distributing a part of the profits to achieve the general well-being and not just that of a few.

Conscious capitalism seeks a more humane and supportive world in which profitability is not destined exclusively for investors.

That is to say, that the so-called “stakeholders”: collaborators, users, suppliers and the community in general can also receive benefits.

By forming companies with a culture of transformation in which principles and values ​​are the primary basis of social capital, a paradigm shift will take place that will have a favorable impact on the business world.

I believe that a new capitalism is required that adds social, emotional and environmental value through leaders who transcend the concept of profitability to turn it into the creation of value for all associates.

Humanity cannot continue to serve a “wild capitalism” that alters our values.

On the contrary, it must contribute to the consolidation of human dignity.

