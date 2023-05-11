Conscious Tourism: The initiative of La Unión Coffee Farm for a distraction of zero discrimination

The company has developed inclusive tourism experiences that include all people regardless of their ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability or other personal characteristics. Among several ideas, the creation of a universal path within a coffee plantation, replicas of birds for blind people and a mobile app to reproduce the sounds of these species stand out.

The commitment to inclusive tourism has been recognized by international organizations and has resulted in a 90% increase in the arrival of visitors from countries such as France, Belgium and Switzerland. The Gold Winner recognition has allowed the company to be more visible and can inspire other projects to create inclusive experiences.

The company is located in the village of Amoladora Baja, in the town of Combia Alta de Pereira. This coffee farm not only offers rural accommodation, but has developed experiences that seek to include all people. The company started its journey in 2018, by a wheelchair-bound traveler who was interested in exploring coffee plantations.

It was then that Elizabeth and Arvey had to modify the activities they offered and create the first universal trail inside a coffee plantation. This trail consists of incline ramps suitable for people in wheelchairs, tactile textures for blind people, and handrails for the elderly or disabled.

In addition, La Unión Coffee Farm created the experience ‘See birds with your hands’, which allowed them to win a position in ProColombia’s National Tourism Awards. This experience uses life-size replicas of six different species of birds made by an artisan from the municipality of Ipiales, Nariño.

Through these replicas, a visually impaired person can understand the difference between the birds, and they can also reproduce, through a mobile app, the sound made by each of these species.

The commitment and vision of this company has led it to receive recognition and increase its presence in the foreign market, thanks to programs such as the ProColombia Export Route.