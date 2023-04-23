Home » Consequences demanded after Freiburg abuse report
Consequences demanded after Freiburg abuse report

Freiburg. The Affected Advisory Board of the Archdiocese of Freiburg calls for further consequences to be drawn from the new report on sexual abuse. It must now be examined how the cover-up that has now been determined has affected the people affected and this must also be recognized. That said the chairwoman Sabine Vollmer of the German Press Agency. Those affected were sometimes not believed for decades.

The report published on Tuesday about sexual abuse by clergymen in the Archdiocese of Freiburg comes to the conclusion that the tenure of former Archbishop Robert Zollitsch until 2013 was characterized by “concrete cover-up behavior”. From February 2008 to March 2014, Zollitsch also led the German Bishops’ Conference.

The current chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, has now distanced himself from his predecessor. He told the “Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung” that during Zollitsch’s tenure decisive measures were taken to deal with abuse in the Catholic Church. “He apparently did not apply this in his diocese at the same time and ignored it,” Bätzing continued.

He finds that irresponsible and at a loss as to how it could have happened. Apparently there was a lack of effective control. Bätzing could not imagine that Zollitsch would ever appear in public again. “That wouldn’t be appropriate either.”

The chairwoman of the Advisory Board for those affected, Vollmer, said about Zollitsch’s decision to return his Federal Cross of Merit and other high awards: That was a step that was overdue. “Actually, politicians should have reacted to the report and withdraw the appreciations given to him (Zollitsch). Unfortunately, little or nothing has been heard from the politicians so far, which also speaks volumes and leaves room for interpretation,” said Vollmer.

The chairwoman welcomed the decision of the Freiburg diocese leadership to remove portraits of Zollitsch and his predecessor Oskar Saier from Archbishop Stephan Burger’s seat. The assessment of the independent legal experts was also extremely critical of Saier.

The advisory board had requested the removal. But there are certainly other portraits by Zollitsch and Saier in church and public spaces that need to be taken down, said Vollmer. She spoke of a “first step”.

The committee for those affected has only existed for almost two years. The two men and two women should work independently of the archdiocese and be contact persons for those affected. With around 1.8 million Catholics, the Archdiocese is one of the largest of the 27 dioceses in Germany.

Zollitsch had already admitted serious mistakes and personal guilt in a video in October. Even before the report was published, he announced through a spokesman that he would not comment on the final report.

One author of the report said that as archbishop at the time, Zollitsch had omitted everything that would have been required by canon law. Actually obligatory reports of abuse cases to Rome were omitted.

Bätzing said that Rome must judge how the results of the report on Archbishop Zollitsch should be classified – “and possibly sanctioned”.

