The situation that arose as a result of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally in Lahore yesterday increased the political tension, according to the claim of the Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman as a result of the police crackdown against the participants of the rally after the implementation of Section 144. The situation has become more tense with the death of one worker and injuries to several others, as a result of shelling, water cannons and alleged lathi charge against the police, apart from Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, a police DSP and youths were injured. There are reports of glass breaking and damage to them. Chief Minister Punjab has ordered an investigation into the alleged death, while Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has termed it as an attack on the constitution and Jamaat. It is unfortunate for this country that instead of understanding and resolving political issues peacefully, it is always devoted to antagonism. There is no doubt that protest is the basic constitutional right of the people and every person. The class or group should have the freedom to express their demands and their voice to the people while staying within the scope of the law and the constitution. has changed the coming roads from the status of common passage to self-made “noguaria”, the constitution and the law do not even allow this situation, while some people, according to themselves, were arbitrarily descending by “showing power”. In this regard, some people on social media, even some women who carry sticks, trample the laws of the country It has been coming up in the form of “resistance” and yesterday, when the head of Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the start of election campaign in the context of the elections of two provincial assemblies, the caretaker government of Punjab imposed Section 144 in the city and restricted political activities. After that, in principle, the situation of conflict could have been avoided if relief had been sought by approaching the court against this initiative of the Punjab government, but the political elements, overwhelmed by emotion, tried to hold a rally despite the ban and escalated the tension. Even so, if the security authorities had acted wisely and taken the leaders of the movement into confidence, the conflict could have been avoided. On this occasion, we will request not only the Punjab government but also the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf to try to avoid political tension in any case and find a way to hold peaceful processions and rallies through mutual consultation.