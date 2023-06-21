Consequences of the floods in May: the section of the road leading to Kalehe in South Kivu remains impassable

Work to reopen the Bukavu-Goma national road between Bushushu and Nyamukubi in Kalehe territory (South Kivu) is continuing.

However, the section of this road leading to Kalehe is still impassable for cars. This dilapidation follows the deadly floods and landslides last May in these villages.

According to the territory administrator, Thomas Bakenga, the work is mainly slowed down by dead bodies that continue to be found in the rubble:

“Motorcycles can leave Nyamukubi and access easily. The only concern is that at times there are 1, 2.3, bodies in the rubble, the time to clean them up and then bury them, that’s what blocks them a bit. It creates interruptions but the engineer who is there reassured us that he will go there gradually”.

The disaster victims should be relocated to the Loako airfield, a site chosen by the provincial government.

But the situation is a little more complex, because some victims refuse to settle there, the Loako aerodrome being considered far from their center of interest.

For his part, Typson Idumbo, spokesperson for the provincial government, reassures:

“This relocation is temporary, the time to find a compromise with landowners for a definitive solution”.

