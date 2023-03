Will be held Sunday 26 March at 10.45 in the Aldo Moro Room of Vasto the conference “Climate change and air pollution: consequences on the environment and on health” with the sponsorship of the City of Vasto and the collaboration of the Lions Vasto Host.

After the institutional greetings they will intervene Antonio D’Adamo, Maria Grazia Serra, Paolo Bortolotti, Maria Grazia Angelini.