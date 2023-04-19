Conservative Party and the U will not approve the Health Reform

The Conservative party and that of the U said no to the health reform of the Government of Gustavo Petro. In a joint statement they said that since the Ministry of Health did not include all of their proposals, they will not support the Government in the proposal.

“The benches of the Conservative Party and the U have decided that we have to carry out a reform, the country needs a health reform, but a health reform that saves lives, that prioritizes the patient, that prioritizes people and that for His position gives opportunity and quality of service to all Colombians,” said Dilian Francisca Toro, director of the U party.

Efraín Cepeda, director of the Conservative Party, warned that “therefore, we reaffirm our position of not supporting the reform text as presented by the Government, since all the proposals presented by our benches are not accepted.”

The director of the U, insisted that all their 133 proposals to support the project must be included: “We are not going to approve the reform, nor the paper that exists, until they have fully included the proposals that we presented last week.”

Cepeda pointed out that the congressmen of both parties “would refrain from voting on the paper like this until the joint lines that the U party and the Conservative party have are accepted.”

They also warn, according to information from Noticias Caracol, that they would vote negatively on the paper, for which they would ask the board of directors of the Seventh Commission of the Chamber to discuss the text.

From New York, President Gustavo Petro said that this is a litmus test for the government coalition and pointed out that one of its red lines is the public management of money from the health system.

“The debate begins, as we were waiting for weeks. It is undoubtedly the litmus test of the majority coalition. They are the fundamental reforms that apply the government program that the people chose. The majority coalition has accepted that the basis of the common, political approach in Congress is the program that the people chose, and to that extent the majority coalition depends on that,” said Petro.

The president warned that he will not cede in the public administration of public money:

“There are some fundamental axes without which the reform would not make sense and that is that public money is managed publicly and stops being the scene of robberies, hospital crises, transfers, as there were in the past, to paramilitaries, inefficiency in the health of Colombians, in their right, not only to have a card, but also access when the disease requires it to the services that science has available”.

The decision of the conservatives not to accompany the health reform, to which the U joined, occurred after a meeting of the blue bench in an alternate room of the Hotel Ópera in Bogotá. There, Senator Nicolás Echeverry warned, as quoted in Semana, that “the technical conditions are not given to vote positive for the initiative. As the paper currently stands, it will affect the quality of customer service and will not solve basic problems. My vote will be NO to the Health Reform”.

His fellow supporter, Senator Mauricio Giraldo, also told Semana that he will not support the reform and sent a message to the national government: “I ask the government that the announcements it makes are responsible and transparent towards Colombia: the Conservative Party does not will accompany the Health Reform”. with Infobae

