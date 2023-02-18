By Editorial EL PILÓN

the comptroller general Carlos Hernan Rodriguez would be close to naming the new department manager at Cesar de la Comptroller General of the Republic.

According to sources consulted by THE PYLON, Between Delwin Jiménez and Sandra Cujía, the new departmental manager would be chosen, replacing Daniela Pumarejo, inaugurated in February 2021 when the general controller was Felipe Córdoba.

However, other versions state that Sandra Cujia would be postulated to be Provincial Comptroller of Royalties.

Like Delwin Jimenez and Sandra Cujiathe five postulates belong to the Conservative Party, led in Cesar by Congressman Ape Cuello.

How could you confirm THE PYLON and it was recorded in the media, the conservatives were one of the main promoters of the current comptroller general. For this reason, the departmental Comptroller’s Office would go from the political group of former representative Chichí Quintero to be led by conservatives close to Ape Cuello.

The Blue Team would also arrive Luis Fernando Cuello Pedroza, ex-manager of the Valledupar Transport Terminal, who would be postulated to be the provincial comptroller of Cesar.

The other provincial comptroller would be Carlos Alberto Pallares, who was legal adviser to the Mayor of Gamarra and Fonvisocial. His resume is posted on the Comptroller General’s page.

By your side, Rafael Enrique Calderon Calderon he would be ratified as provincial comptroller of Citizen Participation of Cesar.

The provincial comptroller Mónica Benjumea, file of the representative José Eliecer Salazar, would also be ratified. Benjumea was director of the Revenue Office of the Governorate of Cesar during the first government of Luis Alberto Monsalvo.

The function of the provincial comptrollers is to audit, investigate and sanction. In the case of the citizen participation comptroller, it only receives complaints, but does not impose sanctions.