Conservative ruling party candidate wins Paraguay presidential election | Current America | DW

As the electoral authorities in Asuncion announced after counting almost all the ballot papers, the 44-year-old economist and former finance minister received more than 42 percent of the votes. His challenger Efraín Alegre, who leads a centre-left alliance, came up with 27.5 percent.

In the past 76 years, the Partido Colorado in Paraguay had only lost one election in the South American country. A close race had been expected ahead of Sunday’s vote, as the conservative Colorado party’s Santiago Peña and longtime MP Efraín Alegre of the Radical Liberal Party were roughly even in the polls.

He fell short of expectations: Efrain Alegre (archive image)

Observers had assumed that the opposition candidate could benefit from the recent allegations of corruption against high-ranking members of the Colorado party. Most recently, the United States put party leader and Paraguayan ex-president Horacio Cartas and incumbent Vice President Hugo Velázquez on the sanctions list. The previous head of state, Mario Abdo Benítez, has been in office since 2018 and has not stood up again. The constitution allows the president to serve only one term.

Approaching China?

According to his own statements, the 44-year-old Peña primarily wants to promote the country’s economic development. During the election campaign, the 60-year-old opposition candidate Alegre announced that he wanted to take action against corruption and create more social balance. At the same time, Alegre signaled that he wanted to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Paraguay has traditionally maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, making it one of around a dozen countries remaining loyal to the small island in the power struggle between Beijing and Taipei. The influential farmers in Paraguay have long wanted to establish diplomatic relations with China because they believe this will improve export opportunities for soybeans and beef, for example.

See also Datawifi technology stands out in Latam In Asuncion, there were sometimes long queues in front of the polling stations

In Central America, Honduras announced a few weeks ago that it would end its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and instead work with Beijing. The leadership in Tegucigalpa accompanied this decision by handing over a list of investment requests that the left-wing government in Honduras sent to the Chinese.

A key issue in the election campaign: public safety

The domestic political debate in Paraguay focused on questions of public security, unemployment, the wide gap between rich and poor and the fight against corruption. The regional church indirectly indicated that it was not averse to a change of course in politics. Ricardo Valenzuela, bishop from the Sanctuary of Caacupe, called for voting “to reward the good and punish the bad”. The bishops’ conference appealed to politicians to finally take a look at the fringes of society – the poor and indigenous people who have always been neglected by the established system.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen only visited her colleague Mario Abdo Benitez in February 2023

Paraguay has almost seven million inhabitants and, along with Bolivia, is the only country in South America without access to the sea. Located between Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil, the country is a transit area for drug smuggling. The main exports are soy, electricity and beef. During the corona pandemic, numerous opponents of vaccination had emigrated from Germany to Paraguay.

Around 4.8 million citizens were called on Sunday to elect a new Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and 17 governors.

kle/wa (afp, rtre, dpa, kna, efe)