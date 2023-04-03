DESPITE The fact that last Friday, surprisingly, the presentation of the health reform project presented by the Government was filed, with the signature of two congressmen from the U and the Conservative party, the outlook for the initiative in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber and in Congress in general continues to be very complicated.

On the one hand, because in the presidencies of both communities, the signing of the paper by the representatives Camilo Ávila, from the U, and Gerardo Yepes, from the Conservative party, was disavowed. And, on the other, because the leaders of those two parties are very upset with the Casa de Nariño maneuver.

In fact, as reported over the weekend, it is not ruled out that once the legislative recess for Easter passes, in two bench meetings that will be held in order to analyze the implications of what happened, a drastic position will be adopted, since that the Executive tried to break the unity of those parties – which belong to his coalition – in terms of not supporting the presentation of the project promoted by Minister Carolina Corcho.

As is known, since Friday night the National Conservative Directorate, through its general secretary, Adolfo Pineda García, warned that the signature of representative Yepes on the paper did not represent the position of the community.

But the most important thing about the pronouncement is that the parliamentary caucus, both from the Senate and the Chamber, is summoned for Tuesday, April 11, to review the issue of the reform.

As reported over the weekend, there are several voices in conservatism that point out that the government maneuver is very serious and, therefore, it would be necessary to take a drastic and exemplary measure to avoid that both in the remainder of the debate on this reform, As in the other key projects of the Executive, it is a matter of resorting to the same tactic from the Casa de Nariño.

“… Conservatism is not going to leave the coalition, but I can assure you that it is going to send a direct message to the Government warning it that it will not tolerate a new maneuver of this style… A strong warning will also be given within the bench to that this does not happen again ”, a high conservative source told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

As is known, Yepes stated that he only signed the paper because he had been working on it and it is necessary to open the debate. However, he made it clear that in regards to voting he will accept what the party determines.

The blue senator Nadia Blel stressed that “We are not supporting a reform that goes against what we have advanced in health in recent decades. The paper filed does not represent the position of our party. Any change that affects the life and health of Colombians requires everyone’s consensus.”

In turn, Senator Nicolás Echeverry specified that “the guideline led by the Chairman of the Board, Efraín Cepeda, has been clear. We as conservative congressmen do not see ourselves reflected in the presentation. Where is the party discipline then?

For another conservative parliamentarian, Juan Daniel Peñuela, Yepes’s signature on the paper “does not compromise the party’s official position. I will not support the project if proposals from the party are not accepted. The community will set its position in a bench meeting on April 11 and will communicate with the president.

“The paper filed was not consulted or approved with the bench; signed only by one of its members in a personal capacity. As a party we are summoned to a bench meeting on April 11, where we will take an official and collective position”, stated Senator Marcos Daniel Pineda.

Research at the U

On the sides of the U, the situation is also very tense. As is known, already on Friday night the president of the party, Dilian Francisca Toro, had warned that Ávila’s signature on the paper was not consulted with her and he signed it under her responsibility.

To this is added that another of the senators with the most weight in this party, José David Name, stressed not only that his community will not support the reform articles filed on Friday, but that he would even ask his community to sanction representative Ávila, who signed the paper without consultation.

In her turn, Senator Norma Hurtado Sánchez, president of the Seventh Commission, was clear in warning that as a party “we must respect the union that represents us. The directive of President Toro and the party’s position is clear: we do not agree with The reform presented does not include what was agreed in the technical tables. We will continue fighting for health”.

Another U parliamentarian in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, Víctor Manuel Salcedo, stressed that his “position has been coherent and firm with the decisions of the Party bench. As a member of the Seventh Commission, I will work with discipline and responsibility for the welfare of Colombians. Critical and constructive posture. We will have the debate”.

Other parties

Criticism of the way in which these two representatives signed the paper spread to other parties.

For example, the senator of the Democratic Center Paloma Valencia maintained that “We woke up with a government that disrespects the parties, that convinces, we don’t know how, to congressmen to destroy the health system. I propose a new march for respect, for the desire to build on what has been built and for our health system.

The Uribista representative Andrés Forero, from the Seventh Commission, said that “it seems that Minister Corcho will be left with sin and without gender. With the crafty filing, the minister showed her lack of scruples, but she did not gain time to discuss her reform. Only on April 12 will the debate be able to start and that day there is a motion of censure (to Chancellor Leyva)”.

On the government side, the representative Martha Alfonso, from Alianza Verde-Pacto Histórico, coordinator of the project, pointed out that “the media, politicians and, above all, health businessmen, considered the reform dead. Today she dawns settled, oxygenated and ready for the first debate. The Colombian people must express their support and demand that their congressmen support the reform for life”.

In turn, the representative Alfredo Mondragón, of the Historical Pact, who led the signed presentation, replied yesterday to former minister Alejandro Gaviria, who had said on Friday that the presentation was filed at “the last minute, in the dark of a Friday.”

“Doctor Gaviria, look out the window. What darkness? Do not allow your understanding or senses to be darkened.”accurate.

Mondragón had said on Friday that there was “an agreement between six speakers for the reform and we have filed a positive report. This presentation includes parties, citizens, system actors and other established projects. The fight for a dignified system continues”.

Over the weekend, President Petro indicated that “decency consists of the democratic capacity to understand that the government’s time must be allocated primarily to the weakest and most suffering people. That decency has to do with people being able to have their right to health.”

“The health reform in Colombia will allow health to reach all corners of the Pacific Coast and we can fulfill with you the commitment established in the civic strike”, pointed out.