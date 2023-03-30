Pakistan’s upper house i.e. Senate has decided to take the opinion of all stakeholders on the questions raised regarding the census on Thursday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has called a meeting of the Senate Committee of the Whole in this regard next week.

Currently, the process of digital census is going on in the country before the upcoming general elections, on which objections are coming from various parties.

In the senate session held on Friday, Senator Bahramand Tangi of People’s Party raised the issue of census and said that he had asked the government about the census and how long it will take to complete the census before the general elections.

In response to my question, I was told that the census will be completed by April 30. The question is that at the moment we are hearing about elections, will those elections be based on the new census?’

He raised the question that the census had been conducted in the tribal areas in the year 2017. ‘Now the residents are demanding that they were not present in their areas this year, so their population is shown to be low. They have these reservations, how are we demanding an election if the second census has not been completed?’

The Senate meeting was held on Thursday in which concerns have been expressed on the census (Independent Urdu).

On which Prime Minister Nazir Tarar said that there were many objections to the 2017 census. “A meeting of all the political parties sitting in the Parliament was held in which it was agreed that the 2018 elections will be held on the basis of provisional census.”

“According to our prevailing system here, constituencies are done in proportion to the population. All parties have signed an agreement that the census will be digital before the 2023 elections.

He said that as a result of this agreement, Article 51 was also amended to make the 2018 elections constitutional.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government came after the 2018 elections and he was a part of the agreement. They were asked several times to conduct the census, finally they announced to conduct the census last year and the present government followed it and allocated 35 billion rupees for the census.

The new census has to be completed before April 30. The question of whether general elections can be held during the completion of this process is a constitutional question. The results of the census come, then the constituencies and elections will be held on the same census.

‘No one will accept the controversial census’

After Azam Nazir Tarar’s answer, Faisal Sabzwari from Muttahida Qaumi Movement expressed his concerns and said that Sindh and especially Karachi city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had reservations about the census conducted in the past. That is why at that time all the parties asked that it should be audited.

Faisal Sabzwari said that ‘What is disturbing now is that even after allocating 35 billion rupees and declaring digital census, if people start to have concerns, the Chief Census Commissioner should say that The number of residential blocks has increased by only seven percent and the number of house holds has also increased by the same amount. This means they are calculating the numbers, no one will believe such a census.’

“NADRA should be taken on board in the digital census, the number of people counted should be reported to the head of the household. Census is not only a matter of distribution of seats, but also of resources. All political parties should be heard to make it transparent and acceptable, no one will accept the controversial census. If billions of rupees are invested and a controversial census is conducted, what will be the benefit?’

Senator Hidayatullah asked that after the census, will there be a need for constitutional amendment? Because according to the 25th constitutional amendment, the seats have been reduced.

He demanded that a meeting of the entire committee of the Senate should be called.

‘Constitutional amendment for census can be done if needed’

Federal Finance Minister and Leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar said that at present there is an electronic world and NADRA is also there. We are spending billions of rupees on census which Pakistan cannot afford, it should not be necessary. Experts can see that the census system automatically updates instead of these costs.

“Constitutional amendment can be done if needed for census by modern method. The census is being conducted on the pattern of 1971. If elections are held now, they will be held on the old constituencies. If two governments are formed now, will there be transparent elections in October?’

Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has called a meeting of the committee of the entire House next week, calling all stakeholders regarding the census.

He said that if there is any legislation related to this, then do it.