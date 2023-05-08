Considerations that must be taken to study a master’s degree





Just type in internet search engines `maestrías´ to meet an infinity of offers of educational institutions in the world.

And it is that, at least in the last decade, the number of master’s degrees that have been made available to all those interested in a fourth level degree has increased exponentially.

Only in Ecuador, according to data from Senescyt, since 2013, until so far this year, 306,081 titles have been registered fourth level. Of this number, 92,726 were obtained abroad.

the statistics responds to a trend that was established in the country and that it has not stopped because having a master’s degree has become part of the training process of Ecuadorian professionals.

“Today, basically, it is almost an obligation that, in all professions, once we have obtained a degree, we specialize in something,” said Diana Jadán, coordinator of the General Directorate of Postgraduate Studies at the University of Cuenca.

However, due to the same obligation that leads young people to study for a master’s degree, in many cases they end up choosing the wrong specialization in an establishment that has a process different from what the professional was looking for.

Given this reality, Diana, through her experience as a coordinator and teacher at the University of Cuenca, has tried to guide her students in the last university cycles to make the right decision when it comes to choosing a master’s degree.

For example, the first recommendation that Jadán has made to his students is that, If the recent graduate has the opportunity to gain experience, let him earn it.because later this will have a lot of influence on the mastery that he will choose in the future.

A second point to take into account is the content and how deeply it will be touched. This last characteristic will be tied to the duration of the postgraduate course.

“It is perfectly feasible for a master’s degree to be completed in one year. No problem. But you have to review the depth with which each of the topics of the master’s program will be reviewed”, Diana said.

The goal of the postgraduate

Another consideration that professionals should have It is the applicability that they will give to their mastery once you get the title. At least that’s what Juan Pablo Martínez, former coordinator of zone 6 of the Senescyt, believes.

For Martínez it is necessary to ask yourself some questions, among these: what is it going to do for me? How will it enhance my professional development?

“There is so much offer of master’s degrees, that you have to think about the applicability. Sometimes they are very innovative, but then they cannot be applied in the country,” Martínez told the daily El Mercurio.

After analyzing the application that will be given to the master’s degree, according to the former coordinator, It is essential to check the establishment that offers the postgraduate course.

For this, for example, on the web pages of the institutions you can find the number of cohorts of the master’s degree, who the professors are, the modality and, mainly, the area of ​​knowledge.

This last review is necessary because to register a postgraduate degree in the areas of health science, the program must have been face-to-face and have lasted at least 18 months.

What do those who studied think?

If he could make the decision to study a master’s degree again, Alex Guamán would think about it a few times, because the investment was high and the reward was not as expected. In his case, Alex studied a postgraduate degree related to marketing four years ago.

“I am not saying that studying for a master’s degree is a bad thing. I think in the end you end up learning. But it is worth thinking. Sometimes we believe that we are going to earn more, but that doesn’t happen because very rarely do companies consider if you have a master’s degree. It’s worth thinking and making the right decision,” Alex said.

For Eduarda López, who completed a master’s degree in accounting abroad, on the other hand, it is necessary to study something that they can really use in their professions or in their businesses, but not because of an impulse to have a fourth level degree.

“If it is to say that you have a master’s degree, my recommendation is that you do not spend the money. It is preferable that it be analyzed carefully, that it see if it can help me. And not thinking that if I am going to earn more money. Investing in education is positive, but it is better when you really put it into practice”, said Eduarda. (YO)