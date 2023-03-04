The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, has described this Friday as “infamous” the extension by the United States of the decree in which they describe Venezuela as “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

According to Maduro, the US statement is “infamous”, although the country is moving forward despite the sanctions and the blockade, the president has expressed in statements to the press.

“That was an infamous decree, eight years of criminal sanctions, aggressions and with the united working class, Venezuela is moving forward gracefully, defeating the sanctions and the blockade. Also, facing and defeating imperialism, all its decrees”, added Maduro.

Previously, the Venezuelan Executive issued a brief note in which it condemned the “unfounded statement” made by Washington, stressing that it is “even more so when it is evident that Venezuela has been the country that has had to face a multiplicity of threats, blackmail, assaults and attacks.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, extended last Wednesday the decree that qualifies as a national emergency with respect to Venezuelarenewing it for another year, which was first approved on March 8, 2015 by the Obama Administration.

The White House justified its decision by accusing the government of Nicolás Maduro of eroding Human Rights guarantees, persecuting political opponents, curtailing press freedoms, using violence and abuse of power in response to protests against the Executive, allowing unjustified arrests and exacerbate the presence of corruption within the Government.