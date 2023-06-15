Home » Consistency with the environment, please
Consistency with the environment, please

Consistency with the environment, please

In Colombia, more than three million hectares of forest have been deforested in the last two decades, much of which has been cleared by criminal hands to be used for illicit crops and illegal mining.
There is a double crime here, because first the natural wealth of the country is reduced and then the finances of the criminal organizations that sow death and pain are strengthened.

The figures are compelling: it is estimated that for every kilogram of gold extracted, at least 20 trees are felled. All this without counting the impact of cyanide and mercury discharges in water sources.

A government like the current one, whose banner is the fight against climate change, must therefore prioritize the fight against deforestation for environmental and national security reasons. However, the position of President Gustavo Petro regarding illicit crops and illegal armed groups favors the felling of forests, since by not confronting these organizations with the military forces and by stopping the eradication of coca plantations, some Conditions that not only strengthen territorial control by the illegals, but also allow that domain to expand, and in that expansion they destroy trees and vegetation cover.

In this sense, with the same vehemence that it seeks to end the exploration and exploitation of gas and oil, the national government must be coherent and implement sustained actions that stop the arboricide of illegal mining and illicit crops. What is the use of promoting policies that curb the pollution generated by legal activities when illegal ones are allowed to continue?

