Consolidate the foundation of national prosperity with the strength of education_Guangming.com

When presiding over the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we must fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the people-centered development of education, actively advance the layout, effectively respond to changes, strive to open up new situations, and accelerate the modernization of education , use the power of education to plant the foundation of people’s happiness, use education to consolidate the foundation of national prosperity, and provide strong support for the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Prosperity through education leads to prosperity of the country, and strong education makes the country strong. Building an educationally powerful country is the foundational project for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made an integrated deployment of education, science and technology, and talents, emphasized adhering to the priority development of education, self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and the leadership of talents, and accelerated the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents. The new strategic position, historical mission and development pattern in the new journey are of great and far-reaching significance.

To build a strong country in education, we must ensure education fairness. Educational equity is an important basis for social equity. Education is related to people’s livelihood and well-being, and admission to kindergartens is related to the vital interests of thousands of households. To solve the urgent, difficult and anxious problems of the people and to run education that satisfies the people is to let the people enjoy higher quality and fairer education. At present, the problems of “going to kindergarten” and “going to school” that the masses are concerned about have basically been resolved, but the desire for “enrolling in a good kindergarten”, “studying well” and “getting a good job” has become stronger. At the same time, with the development of urbanization and changes in population and social structure, people have stronger expectations for vocational education, continuing education, education for the elderly, and other educational services that run through the entire life cycle. In the face of these new expectations, new characteristics, and new challenges, we must adhere to the concept of the system, resolutely break away from all ideological and conceptual constraints and system and mechanism drawbacks that restrict the high-quality development of education, and integrate the promotion of educational equity into all aspects of deepening comprehensive reform in the field of education. Links, promote the all-round development of people with fair and quality education.

To build an educational power, the leader is higher education. my country has the largest higher education system in the world, with a total enrollment of 46.55 million students and a gross enrollment rate of 59.6%. It is an arduous and long-lasting task to further improve the quality of higher education, serve the construction of a strong education country, serve Chinese-style modernization, and serve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In order to adapt to economic and social development, my country has stepped up efforts to cultivate talents in short supply in science, engineering, agriculture and medicine. Among the undergraduate enrollment in 2022, the enrollment scale of related majors and disciplines has already exceeded half. The scale of high-level talent training is rapidly expanding. In 2022, the number of doctoral students in school has reached 556,000, which is twice that of 2012. my country has also aimed at the world‘s frontiers of science and technology and the country’s major strategic needs, and has comprehensively planned the cultivation of basic discipline talents, cultivating a large number of urgently needed basic research talents for the country’s innovation and development. Since 2009, the top-notch student training program in basic disciplines has been implemented, relying on 77 high-level universities to build a total of 288 training bases for top-notch students in basic disciplines, attracting more than 30,000 outstanding students to join basic disciplines.

History shows that education is the most profound, lasting, and most powerful force for a strong country and a prosperous people. The rise of a strong country all embodies the basic logic of rejuvenating the country through education, building the country with science and technology, and strengthening the country with talents. “Strategic Investment” and the foundation of lasting prosperity. It is necessary to fully understand the profound changes in the internal and external environment of education reform and development under the background of the current scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, especially in the context of the accelerated evolution of digital technology; analyze the urgent needs of Chinese-style modernization for education, technology, and talents; grasp the promotion High-quality development, the construction of a new development pattern, and the new demands for education, technology, and talents put forward by major national strategies and technology, industry, and economic layouts have stimulated the inexhaustible drive to build a powerful education country. (Author: Jin Guanping Source: Economic Daily)

