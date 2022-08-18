The “14th Five-Year Plan” period is the first five years for my country to start a new journey of building a modern socialist country on the basis of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. . General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, we should put cultural construction in a prominent position in the overall work, and pay close attention to it. Entering a new stage of development, strengthening cultural construction is not only an important part of the overall and strategic layout of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, but also an important fulcrum for promoting high-quality development. Building a foundation is of great and far-reaching significance. During the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, my country’s cultural construction has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes in the process of maintaining integrity and innovation, providing strong positive energy for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and creating a new situation for the cause of the party and the country.

Recently, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council officially issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for Cultural Development” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). As the first five-year cultural development plan anchored in the goal of building a culturally powerful country by 2035, the “Plan” systematically plans the key objectives, tasks, important policy measures and major engineering projects for cultural development during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period.

First, deepen theoretical research and construction, and strengthen ideological and theoretical arming. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It has achieved a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism. The “Plan” proposes to strengthen the overall and systematic research, rational interpretation and discipline construction of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and insist on using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm the whole party, educate the people, guide practice, and promote work .

Second, strengthen the construction of ideology and morality in the new era and the creation of a mass spiritual civilization, and cultivate newcomers to the era who are responsible for national rejuvenation. The “Plan” proposes to combine publicity, education, guidance and service for the masses. The “Planning” proposes to strengthen the construction of network civilization in view of the characteristics of the era of network digitization.

Third, consolidate and strengthen mainstream public opinion and gather strong positive energy for the new journey. The rapid development of information technology has profoundly changed the ecology of public opinion, the pattern of media and the way of communication. The “Plan” proposes to adhere to the correct political direction, public opinion orientation and value orientation, build a mainstream public opinion pattern that integrates online and offline, internal and external publicity, and continuously enhance news and public opinion dissemination, guidance, influence, and credibility. The “Plan” proposes to accelerate the in-depth integration and development of media, and establish an all-media communication system based on content construction, supported by advanced technology, and guaranteed by innovative management.

Fourth, adhere to the orientation of high-quality development and expand the supply of high-quality culture. In 2021, converted at the average annual exchange rate, my country’s per capita GDP will be 12,551 US dollars; the middle-income group has exceeded 400 million people. It is accompanied by the more vigorous spiritual and cultural needs of the people, and it is imminent to expand the supply of high-quality culture.

The first is to advocate high-quality cultural and artistic creation and production. The “Planning” emphasizes adhering to the people-centered creative orientation, and by improving the guidance and incentive mechanism, more high-quality masterpieces will be launched. The “Planning” proposes to implement plans such as online high-quality publishing, strengthen and innovate online literature and art reviews, strengthen copyright protection and development and utilization, and encourage and guide online cultural creation and production. The second is to emphasize technology empowerment and digital drive. The “Planning” proposes to take advanced technology as the strategic support for the development of the cultural industry, establish and improve the cultural and technological integration and innovation system; it proposes to take the construction of the national cultural big data system as the starting point to accelerate the digital layout of the cultural industry and reshape the cultural development model. The third is to promote the integrated development of culture and tourism. The “Planning” emphasizes adhering to the use of culture to shape tourism and to promote culture through tourism, and to promote the integrated development of culture and tourism on a wider, deeper and higher level.

Fifth, inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture and revolutionary culture, and build a shared spiritual home for the Chinese nation. The “Planning” proposes to strengthen the research and interpretation of Chinese excellent traditional culture and revolutionary culture. Cultural relics and cultural heritage carry the genes and blood of the Chinese nation. The “Plan” proposes to strengthen the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.

Revolutionary culture is the spiritual force that inspires the people to forge ahead bravely. The “Planning” proposes to inherit and carry forward China‘s excellent traditional culture and revolutionary culture, and systematically sort out and explain the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists.

The “Plan” proposes to promote the construction of national cultural parks, systematically promote key basic projects such as protection and inheritance, research and excavation, environmental support, cultural and tourism integration, and digital reproduction, improve the management system of national cultural parks, and focus on creating important symbols of Chinese culture.

Sixth, promote the balanced development of public cultural services and protect the cultural rights and interests of the people. my country’s public cultural services have made great progress, but there are still problems such as low coverage quality, insufficient service efficiency, and outstanding shortcomings in urban and rural grassroots. The “Planning” focuses on promoting the integrated construction of urban and rural public cultural service systems, and strives to improve the coverage and effectiveness of public cultural services.

The first is to emphasize the promotion of equalization through standardization. The “Plan” proposes to implement the national basic public service standard requirements and focus on making up for shortcomings; it proposes to enrich the public cultural supply for the elderly, migrant workers, rural women and children left behind, and the disabled, and to protect the basic cultural rights and interests of special groups. The second is to empower the supply of public cultural services through digitalization. The “Planning” proposes to open up public cultural digital platforms at all levels. The “Planning” proposes to focus on serving the urban and rural grassroots, especially rural areas, and continuously narrow the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The third is to improve efficiency through system and mechanism innovation. The “Planning” proposes to promote the connection between the operation of grass-roots public cultural institutions, the construction of county-level integrated media centers, and the construction of new era civilization practice centers. The “Planning” proposes to further promote the government’s purchase of services, promote the socialized development and professional operation of public cultural services, and stimulate the innovative vitality of public cultural services through socialization.

Seventh, link the national and regional development strategies, and accelerate the formation of a spatial pattern of cultural development that combines points, lines, and planes, echoes the East, the Middle, and the West, and balances urban and rural areas. The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China proposed to improve the system and mechanism of regional coordinated development. The “Planning” clearly puts forward the concept of “spatial pattern of cultural development”, which requires optimizing the allocation of cultural resources in urban and rural areas and regions, and promoting a more balanced and full development of culture.

The first is to link up with major regional strategies such as the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin, and put forward a mechanism for promoting the coordinated development of cultures in the region. Improve the level of regional cultural construction. The second is to promote the cultural development of the eastern region through innovation, increase efforts to support the cultural development of the central and western regions and the old industrial bases in the northeast, and support the cultural development of old revolutionary areas, ethnic areas, and border areas, and propose a sound cooperation, mutual assistance, support and compensation mechanism. The regional cultural development pattern of mutual promotion, complementary advantages, integration and interaction. The third is to improve the cultural development system and mechanism of urban-rural integration and urban-rural integration, speed up the two-way flow of cultural elements between urban and rural areas, and form a new pattern of urban-rural cultural development with distinctive features, complementary advantages, and balanced allocation.

For urban cultural construction, the “Planning” proposes to strengthen the rigid constraints of cultural construction in various plans. The “Planning” attaches great importance to the revitalization of rural culture, proposes innovative support and incentive methods, and transforms excellent cultural resources into high-quality assets for sustainable rural development.

Eighth, deepen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. The “Planning” proposes to coordinate the promotion of external publicity, foreign cultural exchanges and cultural trade, and continuously enhance the influence of international communication, the appeal of Chinese culture, the affinity of Chinese image, the persuasive power of Chinese discourse, and the guiding power of international public opinion, so as to promote people-to-people bonds and build a cultural community.

After the “Plan” is released, it is necessary to focus on the implementation, ensure the completion of various goals and key tasks as scheduled, promote cultural construction to a new level, make a good start, start a good start, and consolidate the foundation for building a socialist cultural power. The world has undergone great changes unseen in a century, and the strategic overall situation of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation provides a majestic source of strength.

(The author is the deputy dean of the China Development Planning Institute of Tsinghua University and a professor of the School of Public Administration)