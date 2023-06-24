Consolidating the Foundation of the Road of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics—A Series of Reviews on the Significance of a Deep Understanding of “Two Combinations”_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 21st

Topic: Consolidating the Foundation of the Road of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics—A Deep Understanding of the Great Significance of “Two Combinations” The Fourth of a Series of Reviews

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out at the symposium on cultural inheritance and development, why is our socialism different? Why can it be full of vigor and vitality? The key lies in Chinese characteristics, and the key to Chinese characteristics lies in the combination of the two.

“Combining” has solidified the foundation of the road, giving the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics a broader and far-reaching historical depth, and expanding the cultural foundation of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has paid attention to rooting socialism with Chinese characteristics in the fertile soil of Chinese culture, organically combining communist beliefs and socialist beliefs with the ideals of the Chinese nation for thousands of years, endowing the road system with the blood of the nation and endowing ideals Faith demonstrates the strong confidence and confidence of “going your own way” with the foundation of civilization.

“The road of socialism with Chinese characteristics has a broader and far-reaching historical depth”

On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the History Exhibition Hall of the Communist Party of China ushered in a peak of visits.

In the preface hall, the huge lacquer painting “Ode to the Great Wall” is magnificent. The majestic Great Wall hovers upwards, symbolizing the long-standing civilization of the Chinese nation, and is a portrayal of the Chinese Communist Party’s century-old struggle and its original aspirations.

As Marxists, the Chinese Communists have always been the faithful inheritors and advocates of the excellent traditional Chinese culture, uniting and leading the Chinese people forward in passing on the torch.

After modern times, the Chinese nation, which has created a splendid civilization, has encountered a deep crisis, and countless people with lofty ideals have continued to seek the way to save the country and the people. The cannon fire of the October Revolution brought Marxism-Leninism to China.

“The journey of the great road is also for the public.” Marxism and Chinese excellent traditional culture come from different sources, but they are highly compatible with each other.

Mutual fit can be organically combined. The rooting of Marxism in China is the choice of history, the choice of the people, and the result of cultural choices.

After the founding of the Communist Party of China, it united and led the Chinese people through the new democratic revolution, socialist revolution and construction, and walked out of the broad road of socialism with Chinese characteristics that not only conforms to the basic principles of Marxism but also contains the excellent traditional Chinese cultural genes.

This road, not forgetting the original, faces the future.

Fuping, Hebei is located in the Taihang Mountains. According to historical records, “Fu” means prosperity and entrusts the strong desire of Fuping people from generation to generation. At the end of 2012, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a mobilization order to the whole country for poverty alleviation. In the past ten years, the once “poor among the poor” has become a place where the loess produces gold.

“The people are too tired, but they can be well-off.” When the Chinese nation has completed the miraculous leap out of poverty and built a moderately prosperous society on the land of China, the eternal chants in the “Book of Songs” have surpassed dreams and shone in socialist China. Reality.

From comprehensive well-off to common prosperity, the lofty ideal of communism, the common belief of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the beautiful expectations of the Chinese nation for thousands of years are closely condensed together, arousing the strong resonance of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, and gathering the strength of unity and forge ahead. The road of socialism with Chinese characteristics is getting wider and wider.

After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. We Walking one’s own way has an increasingly broad stage, an extremely profound historical background, and an extremely strong determination to move forward.

On July 1, 2021, on the Tiananmen Gate tower, General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared: “The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people will walk proudly on the path they have chosen, and firmly hold the destiny of China‘s development and progress in their own hands!”

“Expand the cultural foundation of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics”

If there is no Chinese civilization of 5,000 years, how can there be any Chinese characteristics? If it is not with Chinese characteristics, how can we have the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics that is as successful as we are today?

The road of socialism with Chinese characteristics was blazed under the guidance of Marxism, and it also emerged from the history of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years.

Since the founding of the Communist Party of China, Marxism has been written on its own banner. In the course of more than 100 years of struggle, our party has always attached importance to the “two combinations”, constantly promoted the modernization of Marxism in China, and strengthened its confidence in the road.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has adhered to the “two combinations”, continuously deepened his understanding and thinking of socialism with Chinese characteristics, put forward many major conclusions and important ideas, opened up a new realm of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and further expanded China‘s The cultural foundation of the characteristic socialist road.

Proposed the people-centered development thought, deepened the theory of the essence of socialism——

Zhu Xi Garden in Wuyishan City, Fujian Province, was built in 1183 and is now used to display the life and achievements of Zhu Xi, an agent scholar in the Song Dynasty.

“The country is based on the people, and the country is also established for the people.” Zhu Xi’s annotations to “Mencius” are displayed in the garden. In June 2018, during the sixth collective study of the 19th Central Political Bureau, General Secretary Xi Jinping borrowed this sentence to explain that people’s hearts are the greatest politics.

The Chinese traditional people-oriented thinking and the Marxist people’s standpoint and value concept are interlinked, which determines the establishment of the fundamental purpose of the Communist Party of China.

From the deep feelings of “I will be selfless and live up to the people”, to the scientific judgment that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”, to the unremitting pursuit of the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has always put The people put the highest place in their hearts, and take the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of struggle.

Practicing the new development concept, enriching the development of socialist political economy with Chinese characteristics——

In the vast land of China, the coast is like a bow and the rivers are like arrows. The endless growth of Chinese civilization is inseparable from the nourishment and nourishment of the Yangtze River and the Yellow River.

From proposing that the Yangtze River Economic Belt should focus on major protection instead of large-scale development, to promoting ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin, General Secretary Xi Jinping has established a national “river strategy” focusing on the long-term plan for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the construction of ecological civilization has been placed in a prominent position, and the protection of the ecological environment has undergone historic, turning, and overall changes. The sky of the motherland is bluer, the mountains are greener, and the water is clearer.

Development concept is the forerunner of development action. Inheriting thousands of years of Chinese excellent traditional culture and looking forward to the bright prospect of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core insists on combining the basic principles of Marxist political economy with the development practice of the new era, and proposes innovation, coordination, green, A new development concept of openness and sharing.

Completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, grasp the new development stage, build a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development. my country’s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have leapt to a new level.

Promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind confirms the Marxist theory about the future society——

Among the collections of the National Library of China, an original French version of the first “Analects of Confucius” published in France in 1688 is extremely precious.

This is the state gift received by President Xi Jinping when he visited France in March 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the early translation and reading of “The Analects” inspired the philosophical thoughts of Montesquieu and Voltaire.

Although there are huge differences between Chinese and foreign excellent traditional cultures and ideas, there are often similarities and mutual learning.

Marx and Engels said: “The more completely the original closed state of each nation is eliminated due to the increasingly perfect mode of production, communication, and the division of labor between different nations naturally formed by communication, the more history will become world history.”

With the world undergoing major changes unseen in a century, this assertion has increasingly shown its scientific value.

Ten years ago, during his foreign visit, President Xi Jinping proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Resolutely safeguard multilateralism, improve global governance, promote the implementation of global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives, and jointly build the “Belt and Road” with high quality… In the past 10 years, this concept has produced increasingly extensive and far-reaching international influence and has become a leader in the times. A clear banner of the trend and the direction of progress of human civilization.

The journey of the avenue is magnificent and boundless.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in practice, clarified the basic strategy for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China, and promoted my country’s Embark on a new journey to comprehensively build a modern socialist country.

“Chinese civilization endows Chinese-style modernization with profound heritage”

“From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to comprehensively build a modern socialist country, achieve the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.” The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a call for a new journey.

Where did Chinese-style modernization come from and where is it headed?

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Yin Ruins site in Anyang, Henan Province during his first local inspection: “I have longed for the Yin Ruins for a long time. This time, I want to learn and understand Chinese civilization more deeply, serve the past for the present, and better build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. Provide reference.”

Chinese-style modernization is a modernization that continues the ancient civilization, not a modernization that eliminates the ancient civilization——

In the No. 2 library of Lantai Dongku, the Central General Library of the China National Version Museum, for the first time, the authentic and simulated photocopied versions of the ancient books Wenyuan Pavilion, Wensu Pavilion, Wenjin Pavilion and Wenlan Pavilion of “Siku Quanshu” were displayed on the same stage. It presents the style of “Siku Quanshu” and realizes the “combination of four pavilions and four libraries”.

On June 1 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping told the staff during his inspection here: “I am most concerned about the most precious things left by the Chinese civilization after vicissitudes of life. Some classics of the Chinese nation have lost a lot in the years of erosion. These treasures left behind must be cared for and cherished in every possible way, so as to continue to pass on the only uninterrupted civilization in our world.”

“Although Zhou is an old state, its destiny is to restore the new.” Taking the road of Chinese-style modernization endows Chinese civilization with modern power, and Chinese civilization endows Chinese-style modernization with a profound foundation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is the new destiny of the Chinese nation, and it will surely promote the glory of Chinese civilization.

Chinese-style modernization is a modernization that grew out of the land of China, not copying the modernization of other countries——

Maoming, Guangdong, is the hometown of litchi that has been passed down for thousands of years. On April 11 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping checked the development of rural industries here, looking forward to a bright future: “We want to achieve common prosperity, get rich first and get rich later, and push the rich later; no matter how much money you earn, It is impossible not to emphasize spiritual civilization, our rural folk customs must be civilized; ecology and economy must be harmonious, ‘individual modernization, and villages are dirty and messy’ cannot… Rural revitalization must be combined with these ‘big people in the country’.”

In one word, it shows that Chinese-style modernization not only has the common characteristics of the modernization of all countries, but also has Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions.

Chinese-style modernization is deeply rooted in the excellent traditional Chinese culture and reflects the advanced nature of scientific socialism. The modernization of harmonious coexistence with nature is the modernization of peaceful development.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China.

The leadership of the party determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization, ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored in a steady and long-term path, stimulates the strong driving force for building Chinese-style modernization, and gathers the majestic forces for building Chinese-style modernization.

Chinese-style modernization is the result of civilization renewal, not the product of civilization rupture——

“The unique world outlook, values, history, civilization, democracy, ecology, etc. contained in Chinese-style modernization and its great practice are major innovations in the theory and practice of world modernization.”

On February 7 this year, at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping stood at the height of the progress of human civilization and profoundly clarified the era value and world significance of Chinese-style modernization.

Chinese-style modernization learns from and absorbs all the outstanding achievements of human civilization, represents the development direction of human civilization progress, presents a new picture different from the Western modernization model, and is a brand-new form of human civilization.

In April this year, Brazilian President Lula visited China for the fourth time. He arrived in Shanghai as the first stop. He visited Huawei and expressed his admiration for China‘s development achievements in 5G and other fields. “The success of Chinese-style modernization shows that there is no single prescription for development, and each country must follow its own path based on its historical challenges and its own strength,” he said.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that we have created a great Chinese civilization, and we can continue to expand and take a development path that suits China‘s national conditions.

Practice has fully proved that Chinese-style modernization is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Follow the road to thousands of miles.

Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, marching on the road of Chinese-style modernization, the giant ship of socialism with Chinese characteristics will surely ride the wind and waves and sail to the other side of the victory of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. (Reporters Zhao Chao, Xiong Zhengyan, Sun Shaolong, Wang Peng)

