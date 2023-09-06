Constantinople as a model? | Message @ Archeology Online

Neuenburg, built by Count Ludwig the Springer, the founder of the Wartburg, at the end of the 11th century, rises impressively high above Freyburg an der Unstrut (Burgenlandkreis). The site of the nationally valuable cultural monument is to be expanded and further developed in the coming years. To this end, the Cultural Foundation of Saxony-Anhalt, as the owner of the castle complex, has just announced an interdisciplinary realization competition. In the run-up to this extensive construction project, which is to be implemented as part of the special investment program (SIP) 1 of the federal government and the state of Saxony-Anhalt, the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology Saxony-Anhalt (LDA) has been conducting preparatory archaeological investigations in the palace grounds since 2022. In the area of ​​the ring of the main castle, a special find came to light: an extraordinarily well-preserved, imposing octagonal tower of the fortification system from the first expansion phase of the castle around 1100. The model for its layout, which was still extremely rare in the Holy Roman Empire at this time, could be the towers of the city ​​walls of Constantinople.

Castle of the Thuringian landgraves and nationally valuable cultural monument

Neuenburg Castle rises high above Freyburg an der Unstrut (Burgenlandkreis) in an impressive and picturesque way. The complex was built by Count Ludwig the Springer at the end of the 11th century, was the largest castle of the Thuringian landgraves and was certainly in no way inferior in importance to other important castles, such as the Wartburg, which was also founded by Ludwig the Springer. Today it is considered a nationally valuable cultural monument and an outstanding stop on the Romanesque Road.

Archeology in the run-up to the planned construction work on Neuchâtel Castle

In the coming years, the Kulturstiftung Sachsen-Anhalt will expand and further develop the grounds of Neuenburg Castle as part of the special investment program (SIP) 1 of the federal government and the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The planned measures include the creation of a new workshop and administration building in the area of ​​the former bed room of the core castle as well as a new barrier-free entrance to the outer bailey, which should form an appropriate prelude to entering the site and make the size and importance of the entire complex perceptible .

In the run-up to the planning of this extensive project, the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology Saxony-Anhalt (LDA) has been carrying out preparatory archaeological investigations on the Neuenburg site since 2022. Since the 1990s, the archaeological monitoring of renovation and conversion measures on the castle site has provided fundamental insights into the history of construction and use of the important complex. The current sondage excavations supplement these important insights and at the same time make it clear that high-quality cultural assets in exceptional and highly complex preservation are still slumbering in the underground of the castle.

In 2022, in the area of ​​the outer bailey, which with its 11,500 square meters is one of the most extensive outer baileys in Germany, the structural remains of a tower were uncovered at the old main entrance to the castle « was known (see find of the month February 2023: The »old tower« of Neuchâtel, archlsa.de/bodendenkmalpflege/fund-des-monats/2023/februar-2023.html).

An outstanding discovery on the site of the core castle was made in connection with the preparatory investigation of the building site in the area of ​​the former bed master’s shop. A few years ago, when cables were being laid in the courtyard, an octagonal tower on the eastern ring wall of the castle was cut. Completely surprising, however, it was found in the course of the current measures that the masonry of this imposing tower is still intact up to a height of 2.20 meters. Its diameter is about ten meters, the wall thickness is about 1.70 meters. In the circular tower interior, floor remains and offsets of a staircase could be found. The mighty building was erected around 1100. Another comparable tower is recorded about 50 meters to the south. Both belong to a fortification system from the first expansion phase of the castle and are to be addressed as important elements of the defense of the core castle. A wall made of crushed limestone, an inner ring wall and another outer wall running parallel at a distance of about six to eight meters were built at almost the same time. In front of it was a ditch about ten meters deep. The mighty fortification with the two octagonal towers must have been an imposing sight.

In research, polygonal towers have long been associated with the Staufer period (1138 to 1254) and here especially with Emperor Frederick II (born December 26, 1194 in Jesi near Ancona, Imperial Italy; died December 13, 1250 in Castel Fiorentino near Lucera, Kingdom Sicily) and his Castel del Monte in Apulia. However, its construction took place about 150 years later than the construction of the octagonal tower on the Neuenburg. Older examples from castle building in the Holy Roman Empire are rare. The towers of fortifications in Hilpoltstein in Franconia and Sulzbach in the Upper Palatinate, for example, also date from around 1100. Corresponding church towers may have been the inspiration for these early octagonal towers. But it is also conceivable that the towers of the city walls of Constantinople served as a model, which made a lasting impression on the first crusaders on their way to the Holy Land (1096 to 1099).

An international design competition provides ideas for the “Neuenburg Castle experience site”

Respecting existing historical traces and at the same time making them contemporary and bringing them into the present – that is the task that the Saxony-Anhalt Cultural Foundation will be tackling in the coming years. As the owner of the castle complex, the foundation is also responsible for running the Neuenburg Castle Museum and is planning extensive construction work, not least with regard to museum operations, in order to improve the conditions of use for all target groups in the long term. This includes conversions and new buildings – for example for a new visitor center – as well as a new landscape architecture for the open space of the outer bailey of around 1,000 square meters. Funding of 20 million euros is available for this from the special investment program (SIP) 1 of the federal government and the state of Saxony-Anhalt. These funds are intended to be used to develop the core and outer bailey as a cultural tourism »Schloss Neuenburg experience site« in a holistic manner and in accordance with the requirements of the monument.

On the basis of a master plan drawn up in 2020 on behalf of the Saxony-Anhalt Cultural Foundation, an interdisciplinary realization competition for architects and landscape architects was announced at the beginning of July this year. 14 selected offices are currently working on finding the best possible solutions for this demanding project. What is required is the sensitive handling of the monument substance and a high architectural and creative quality of the drafts corresponding to the importance of Neuenburg Castle. For the later evaluation of the designs, visitor comfort and room quality will be important criteria both in the planned new buildings and in the open space. High demands are also placed on the functionality: visitor guidance, the connection to the existing building, accessibility, development and barrier-free, through to questions of delivery, waste disposal or the creation of bicycle parking spaces are keywords here. Resource efficiency, for example with regard to building materials, the use of renewable energies and economic considerations are other points that will play a role in the assessment of the designs.

At the beginning of November, the jury meets to assess the designs from the competition. In recognition of the recommendations of the jury, one of the winners will then be assigned further processing with the services for the object planning of the building and the planning of the outdoor area – and the large-scale project will then enter its next phase.

The Special Investment Program (SIP) 1

With the SIP 1, the federal government and the state of Saxony-Anhalt are jointly investing a total of 200 million euros in the preservation of monuments and in improved cultural use of selected palaces and castles of the Saxony-Anhalt Cultural Foundation. Neuenburg Castle is one of currently eleven properties for which a total of 25 individual projects are currently being prepared or planned in parallel. The initial situation is different at each location – this results in major differences in the development of the individual projects. However, some objectives can be transferred to almost all projects: It is about securing the substance of the monument and thus preserving the monument as a testimony of history for future generations. Likewise, through modernization and development of the monuments, improved conditions for their cultural and economic use should be created in the long term.

