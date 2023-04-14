The French Constitutional Council will decide on the future of the controversial pension reform on Friday (6 p.m.). The verdict is eagerly awaited. If the government’s advisory body declares the law constitutional, President Emmanuel Macron has two weeks to sign it into law. In this case, renewed protests by opponents of the reform are to be expected.

However, it is also conceivable that the Constitutional Council will demand improvements to individual measures. Then the negotiations between the government and the union would start again. Should the Constitutional Council reject the law completely – for example with the argument that a budget law is not the appropriate form for such a far-reaching reform – it would be a major setback for Macron. He had declared the reform to be one of the main concerns of his second term.