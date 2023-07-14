Constitutional Court Grants Injunction to Seed Movement Amid Political Crisis in Guatemala

Constitutional Court grants temporary protection to Movimiento Semilla party in Guatemala

In the midst of an electoral political crisis, the Constitutional Court of Guatemala has granted an injunction to the Movimiento Semilla party, protecting it until a final resolution is reached regarding the judicial order that suspended its legal status. The party’s presidential candidate, Bernardo Arévalo, and his running mate, Karin Herrera, addressed the media in a press conference held in Guatemala City.

The judicial order against the Seed Movement party, which has caused turmoil in the country, prompted presidential candidate Sandra Torres to express her solidarity with Arévalo and suspend her own electoral campaign. Torres emphasized the need for a fair competition and expressed her support for both the Seed Movement party and the voters who participated in the elections.

The Registry of Citizens, the entity responsible for registering candidacies in Guatemala, confirmed that the Constitutional Court had granted the requested provisional protection. The Registry highlighted that, according to Guatemalan electoral law, a party cannot be suspended once an election has been called and until it has been held.

In response to the suspension of the Seed Movement’s legal status, the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office conducted a raid on the offices of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). The raid follows the accusation that the party allegedly presented false signatures during its formation process. The TSE, in a statement, condemned any attempts to interfere in the electoral process and emphasized the importance of upholding the democratic system recognized in the country’s constitution.

The actions of the prosecution have generated widespread reactions of rejection from various sectors, including religious groups, businesses, students, academics, and governments, such as Mexico, the United States, and England. The Episcopal Conference of Guatemala demanded that the election results be respected and that the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20, proceed with the two most voted candidates, as determined by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The international community has also expressed concerns over the situation, with the G-13 bloc, consisting of countries and multilateral organizations, expressing deep concern about the actions that put the TSE’s highest authority at risk. Non-governmental organizations, represented by the Acción Ciudadana collective, have filed complaints against the judge and the prosecutor involved in the investigation against the Seed Movement, accusing them of abuse of power.

Bernardo Arévalo, in response to the actions taken by the Prosecutor’s Office and the judge, stated that they are acting beyond their powers and attempting to cast doubt on the party’s honesty.

The Prosecutor’s Office conducted a search for documents in the TSE’s office of political parties as part of the investigation against the Seed Movement. The TSE had officially declared the election results, confirming Arévalo and Torres as the candidates for the second round. However, minutes before the announcement, the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity reported that a judge had suspended the legal status of the Seed Movement, adding another unexpected twist to the already unpredictable election process.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there are indications that over 5,000 citizens were illegally included as members of the Seed Movement through the falsification of their signatures. The party required 25,000 signatures to establish itself as a political party, but the exact number of signatures submitted has not been disclosed.

The Seed Movement, headed by Bernardo Arévalo, caused a surprise in the recent elections where 19 out of 22 participating presidential candidates were from right-wing parties.

As the situation continues to unfold, owners of the Citizens Registry have filed an “amparo” in court against the suspension of the party’s legal status. The outcome of this case holds significant implications for the future of Guatemala’s democracy.

