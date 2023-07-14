Constitutional Court Grants Provisional Protection to Guatemala’s Seed Movement

Constitutional Court of Guatemala Grants Provisional Protection to Seed Movement

Guatemala City (CNN Spanish) – The Constitutional Court of Guatemala announced on Thursday that it has granted provisional protection to the Seed Movement party, following the suspension of its legal status by the Seventh Court of Criminal Instance.

In a statement released on social media, the Court explained that this protection now paves the way for the second round of the presidential election to proceed as scheduled, with the participation of the official candidates.

Earlier, Bernardo Arévalo, the presidential candidate for the Seed Movement, emphasized that the amparo, or protection, was filed “in defense of democracy, institutionality, and constitutionality.”

On the other hand, José Ramiro Muñoz, the director of the Registry of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, announced that they have filed a constitutional action for amparo against the decision of the Seventh Court, arguing that only the Court is empowered to take such legal actions.

“(It is the) only entity in constitutional material, as the law says, in power to suspend or cancel any political organization. That is why we have raised this constitutional action for protection,” he stated during a press conference.

The suspension of the legal status for the Seed Movement was announced on Wednesday night by the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity, Rafael Curruchiche. The party is being accused of falsifying citizen signatures for the authorization process. However, the party firmly denies these allegations.

The decision has sparked numerous reactions, including the suspension of the electoral campaign of Sandra Torres, the candidate for the National Unity of Hope (UNE). Torres is set to compete with Arévalo in the runoff on August 20.

“The Public Ministry is respectful of the resolutions of the Constitutional Court. However, as the resolution establishes, it is ‘without prejudice to the powers of criminal prosecution that are the responsibility of the Public Ministry and what is regulated in articles 251 of the Political Constitution of the Republic and 251 of the Electoral and Political Parties Law’,” the Prosecutor’s Office told CNN in response to the Court’s decision.

Notably, the Seed Movement has been known for its social justice and environmental advocacy. This provisional protection granted by the Constitutional Court is seen as a significant development leading up to the second round of the presidential election.

