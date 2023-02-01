At the hands of Catalina Ruiz Navarro and Matilde De Los Milagros London in 2020 eight testimonies came from women who decided to break their silence and denounced having been victims of sexual harassment by the renowned filmmaker Ciro Guerrawho is remembered for having directed the first Colombian film to be nominated for an Oscar in 2016.

The two journalists did not sit idly by when learning about and hearing these stories. That is why they decided to dedicate five months of work to investigate, collect evidence, write the report and publish it in Volcánicas, a digital portal that bets on feminist journalism.

Given the impact that the complaints had in the Colombian media, Ciro Guerra began a legal battle against “Volcánicas” in order to protect his good name. This Tuesday, January 31, the Constitutional Court denied guardianship to the director of El Abrazo de la Serpiente.

The Court’s decision, with a presentation by Judge Diana Fajardo, affirmed that the decision was made after evaluate the balance between the right to a good name of the filmmaker and the freedom of expression of the journalists Matilde de los Milagros Londoño and Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, who published the report. For the Court, the journalism professionals correctly differentiated in the report, the narratives of the victims and the media’s own opinion, respecting the fundamental right of Ciro Guerra. It is valid to remember that in the face of complaints of alleged sexual violence, the Constitution protects this type of work.

“The opinion of the journalists did not come from a vacuum but rather from an in-depth investigation and they, in any case, did not affirm that Ciro Alfonso Guerra Picón had been convicted or is being investigated for any crime. Therefore, the Chamber did not find elements to determine that the report had the purpose of harming the plaintiff (from the concept of real malice), but rather to contribute to the public debate.”affirmed the Constitutional Court, also assuring that Ciro Guerra had space to respond to the report and the accusations.

In an interview with KienyKe at the time, the journalists stated: ““A rigorous reporting on sexual violence is essential, especially to create spaces where women feel safe and heard to recount their experiences. Sexual assaults against women are a matter of public health and therefore a matter of general interest that should not and will not be silenced”.