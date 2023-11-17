Constitutional Court struck down royalty tax on oil and mining companies

The measure that sought to raise more than four billion pesos for the General Budget of the Nation was void.

Gustavo Petro’s government suffered a new setback, after the Constitutional Court declared paragraph 1 of article 19 of the 2022 tax reform unenforceable, which modified article 115 of the Tax Statute, which prohibited the deduction of royalties from the taxable base of income tax for companies dedicated to the exploration and exploitation of non-renewable natural resources.

The Court’s vote was 6 in favor and 2 against the presentation by judges Jorge Enrique Ibáñez Najar and Cristina Pardo Schlesinger. For her part, Judge Natalia Ángel Cabo partially departed from the decision. Meanwhile, Judge Juan Carlos Cortés González saved his vote. Meanwhile, Judge Diana Fajardo Rivera and Judges Antonio José Lizarazo Ocampo, José Fernando Reyes Cuartas and Alejandro Linares Cantillo reserved the clarification of their vote.

The Constitutional Court made the decision after studying a lawsuit against the first paragraph of paragraph of article 19 of Law 2277, which was sanctioned by President Gustavo Petro on December 13, 2022, with the purpose of adopting a tax reform for equality and social justice.

What does the article say?

In accordance with Law 2277, article 19 modified article 115 of the Tax Statute as follows:

It is established that 100% of the taxes, fees and contributions paid by the taxpayer during the year or taxable period are deductible, as long as they are related to their economic activity, excluding income and complementary taxes.

In the case of the tax on financial movements, 50% of what was paid by taxpayers during the taxable year will be deductible, even if it is not related to the taxpayer’s economic activity. However, it must be duly certified by the withholding agent.

These deductions cannot be treated simultaneously as a cost and expense of the respective company.

In turn, Paragraph 1 established the economic consideration as a royalty, according to articles 360 and 361 of the Political Constitution, it will not be deductible from income tax nor can it be considered as a cost or expense of the company, regardless of the denomination. of the payment or accounting or financial treatment that the taxpayer applies. This applies to both payments in money and in kind. In the case of royalties paid in kind, their non-deductible amount will be equivalent to the total cost of production of non-renewable natural resources for income tax purposes.

On the contrary

According to the Court, the above contravened the Constitution, since it did not consider royalties as an inherent and mandatory expense for companies involved in the exploitation of non-renewable resources.

The setback for the National Government is due to the fact that it intended to raise more than four billion pesos, which implies less money for the General Budget of the Nation.

The mining sector

Following the decision of the Constitutional Court, the Colombian Mining Association (ACM) celebrated the ruling, which is a crucial step for the continuity of the mining sector in the country. According to the ACM, the measure eliminated by the Court represented an unfair restriction that exceeded the taxable capacity of an industry already subject to the highest effective tax rate in Colombia.

“In addition to the legal arguments, the article in question was not in accordance with international practices on these matters. With this decision, Colombia will no longer be the only country in the world in which royalties cannot be deducted,” said the president of the Colombian Mining Association (ACM), Juan Camilo Nariño.

In this way, according to the union, the high court protects fundamental constitutional principles, such as the primacy of the general interest, equality, justice and equity.

Likewise, the ACM insisted that Colombia’s mining sector has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the sustainable development and social well-being of the country, so it cannot be forgotten that this industry generates more than 160,000 direct jobs and 750,000 indirect jobs. In 2022 alone, it made a significant environmental investment, reaching $697 billion.

Additionally, he reported that $334,000 million were allocated to social investments, reflecting a solid commitment to economic development and improving the living conditions of the communities. Likewise, in the educational field, 11,289 educational scholarships were awarded that have contributed to the professional development of thousands of Colombians.

“In this sense, the Colombian mining industry sees this ruling as a favorable precedent that strengthens legal security and preserves the balance of powers within the framework of the social rule of law. “It represents encouraging news for foreign investment, allowing us to be in line with international practices and compete with other countries in similar conditions, guaranteeing stability in a crucial industry for the sustainable development and well-being of the country and its regions,” added the ACM.

Likewise, the president of the Colombian Mining Association reiterated his commitment to supporting local governments and the national government in their objective of offering greater opportunities for development and well-being for the regions and the country.

Threat to the Cortes

On the other hand, President Gustavo Petro regretted that the budget will now have to be cut, since $5 billion will not be collected due to the elimination of this tax provision.

Given this, the head of state noted: “It is up to the Minister of Finance after this decision, which I cannot share, to cut the budget of the three branches of public power.”

At the same time he warned that: “Colombia is giving away its subsoil that is property of the Nation and even subsidizing coal. That must end. The money that was going to education, health and the energy transition was literally spent becoming the pure profit of the coal and oil multinationals. The world does the opposite.”

According to Court sources, the decision has immediate effects. However, those who made the payments to Dian, because they could not deduct them, would not be entitled to the return of the resources.

Call from the Attorney General’s Office

This decision responds positively to the request of the Attorney General, who had asked the Court to declare the unenforceability because she considered that it did not comply with the Constitution.

“The use of non-renewable natural resources generates a social and ecological impact that must be compensated to the community in accordance with the mandates that order sustainable development and recognize the ecological function of the property,” warned the attorney Margarita Cabello in a concept sent to the Court.

«Under this logic, the payment of royalties constitutes an expense or a cost associated with the extractive activity of resources, because its cancellation has its origin in the duty to compensate for the social and environmental effects caused by the exploitation of natural resources. renewables”, said the Public Ministry after pointing out that it is not legitimate “that the Congress of the Republic prevents companies from being able to deduct the payment made for royalties in order to determine the income tax, because it is an expense specific to production.”

The answer

Due to the above, the newspaper El Diario Pereira contacted the House Representatives for the Green Alliance Party, Carolina Giraldo Botero and Alejandro García Ríos, to learn about this judicial decision. However, we did not receive a response from Carolina Giraldo.

For his part, representative Alejandro García Ríos, stated: «We respect the Court’s decision, this was an article that sparked a lot of debate during the reform process. Royalties are not income or an increase in equity, we agree that companies must pay their respective taxes, but on a fair taxable basis.

How are the reforms going?

The debate on health reform has advanced slowly in the plenary session of the House due to criticism from independent sectors and those in opposition to the project. Despite this, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, announced this Friday that the analysis of the articles was temporarily suspended until next Wednesday.

This decision was made in view of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday at the Casa de Nariño between President Gustavo Petro and former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, as well as members of his Democratic Center bench, in order to discuss the reforms.

Meanwhile, the pension reform is completely stalled in the Senate. The project that seeks to implement a pillar system already has a presentation for a second debate, but although this was filed more than a month ago, there are still no signs of discussion.

For its part, the outlook for labor reform is less encouraging. After the initiative collapsed in the last legislature due to lack of debate, the Government presented it again in August, but to date it has not been debated either.

