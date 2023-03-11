The Constitutional Court admitted the study of a lawsuit that seeks to annul the law of total peace for “irremediable vices of procedure and unconstitutionality”.

The lawsuit was filed by the congressmen of the Democratic Center María Fernanda Cabal, Paola Holguín and Paloma Valencia for “An irremediable vice of procedure due to lack of concept on the part of the Criminal Policy Council, since, as certified by the General Secretariat of the Senate, said concept was not presented in the filing of the bill or in any of the phases of the legislative process.”

According to the senators, The peace policy of the government of President Petro, which seeks dialogues and negotiations with groups outside the law “seriously infringes the institutional design and the rules of formation of the laws, contained in the Constitution, Organic Law 5 of 1992, Article 167 of Law 65 of 1993, Decree 2055 of 2014 and that ordered in judgment T-762 of 2015”.

In the same way, they assure that there is “a vice of unconstitutionality of the penultimate paragraph of article 2 and articles 10, 11 and 12, for violation of the principles of consecutiveity and flexible identity”.

The senators also point out that “The Conciliation Commission incurred in an excess of functions by incorporating into the text of the final report, these articles that were expressly denied by the plenary of the Senate”.

Finally, they warned on a legislative omission, due to a “vice of unconstitutionality of article 5 por ignorance of the rights of victims to equality and access to justice.”