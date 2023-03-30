□Qin Yiyan Our reporter Zhang Ling

“Great, now I have the money to buy seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.” Recently, Yang Wencheng, head of Lingfeng Family Farm in Duerbert Mongolian Autonomous County, Daqing City, received a loan of 1.012 million yuan from the bank. He happily told reporters that the funds allowed him to expand production without any worries.

The financial activity moistens the spring plowing, and the farming season does not miss the spring. Such scenes are staged in the land of Longjiang every day. In order to make farmers “not short of money” for spring farming, banking institutions in our province have increased credit extension, deepened the innovation of characteristic financial products, opened service “green channels”, and used financial “living water” to irrigate rich seedlings. It is reported that as of the end of February, the province’s financial institutions have issued 95.915 billion yuan of loans for spring farming, a year-on-year increase of 21.6%.

Build an agricultural ecology

The time for spring plowing and preparation for farming is short and the demand is urgent. The banking institutions in our province actively connect with agricultural business entities, launch agricultural support and preparation plans and plans, implement early and deploy early, and make every effort to “loan” spring plowing and preparation.

The agricultural loan team of China Everbright Bank’s Heilongjiang Branch has been conducting pre-loan investigations in villages since November last year to provide farmers with precise financial services. Up to now, it has served nearly 1,500 rural households and issued 689 million yuan in agriculture-related loans. In order to help farmers solve financial problems in a timely manner, the Heilongjiang Branch of Postal Savings Bank of China planned in advance, formulated a “visit map” for spring plowing, established a visit ledger, and escorted spring plowing production.

“I contracted 2,000 mu of rice this year. After I settled the accounts, I found that the initial investment was nearly one million. Fortunately, the bank’s spring plowing loan was in place in time.” Yang Wencheng, a large planter, told reporters that this year is the first time that China Construction Bank has provided him with agricultural production funds. For the past three years, the staff have come to guide him every year to apply for a loan with a mobile phone. There is no fee, and the interest rate has been continuously reduced.

According to Jia Dong, general manager of the Rural Revitalization Finance Department of the Heilongjiang Branch of China Construction Bank, the bank launched the activity of “Zhang Fuqing’s characteristic party class to the branch” to guide party members and cadres to set benchmarks and promote action through learning. At present, the bank has established a total of 566 Zhang Fuqing financial service teams and party member commandos, covering 8,530 administrative villages in the province. Since the beginning of this year, it has provided 31.3 billion yuan in credit support to 154,800 farmers and 2,773 new agricultural business entities.

In order to get through the “last mile” of rural financial services, CCB Provincial Branch has also created 6,518 “Yu Nong Tong” inclusive financial service points across the province, with 292,500 offline contracted rural households, focusing on building an ecological circle of financial aid to agriculture. Jia Dong told reporters that they have developed high-quality capable people and leaders into owners of “Yunongtong” service points, relying on village committees, supermarkets, clinics and other carriers to promote the sinking of the service center, and provide farmers with financial services and wisdom. Comprehensive services with village affairs, convenience services and e-commerce as the main content. Today, “Yunongtong” has also moved from offline to online. The client side of the comprehensive service platform for rural revitalization of “Yunongtong” has reached 1.15 million clicks. The “planting policy”, “land trusteeship” and “agricultural insurance” Modules such as “Agricultural Subsidies” cover more than 100 functions for benefiting farmers.

Adapt to characteristic agricultural loans

Aquatic product loan, long herding loan, cattle raising loan, fungus loan… While supporting the planting industry, financial institutions in our province also focus on rural characteristic industries, continue to enrich agricultural credit products, and improve the pertinence and fit of agricultural loan services.

In response to the different needs of farmers for spring farming, Qiqihar Rural Commercial Bank has introduced loan products such as “agricultural machinery loan” and “large-scale planting loan”, and adjusts the loan interest rate according to the customer’s credit rating status. Longjiang Bank innovatively launched the “Reclamation Huinong Loan”, which matches different preferential loan interest rates according to the situation of each agricultural reclamation area.

Li Shuang, general manager of the Housing Finance and Personal Credit Department of CCB Provincial Branch, told reporters that in order to meet the diverse financial needs of farmers, they relied on Internet technology to collect information on characteristic industries and related farmers from relevant government departments or third-party organizations, and analyzed the information of each farmer. According to the production and operation situation of the bank, the credit “portrait” is carried out to provide a basis for loan issuance.

“The procedure is simple, the loan is quick, and the interest rate is still low. This 300,000 loan is quite powerful.” Recently, the “Aquatic Product Loan” specially developed by the Provincial Branch of China Construction Bank for aquaculture farmers has successfully landed. As one of the first beneficiaries, Gu Xiaojun, a large aquaculture farmer in Zhaozhou County, Daqing City, pointed to the fish feed he had already obtained, and told reporters with great joy that he bought it with the “aquaculture loan”. Stock up before the price of feed increases, otherwise the cost of fish farming will increase a lot.

In Lindian County, Daqing City, Jiang Fengming, the legal person of Jiangming Pig Farm, recently received a loan of 150,000 yuan. “Some time ago, due to the poor sales channels of live pigs, the original 300 catties of live pigs were raised to 700 catties. The cost rose sharply, and the capital turnover was difficult for a while. Thanks to the pure credit and no mortgage, it is especially suitable for farmers. Mudai’ helped me get through the cash shortage.” Jiang Fengming told reporters.

It is understood that as of the end of February, the province’s financial institutions have launched more than 20 innovative agriculture-related credit products in six categories, and the balance of innovative loans increased by 15% year-on-year.

Broaden the dimension of service

Agricultural production inevitably faces risks such as natural disasters. In recent years, various banking institutions in our province have actively explored how to use financial tools to solve the dilemma of farmers “depending on the sky for food”, guarantee farmers’ income, and help rural revitalization.

“Complete cost insurance is mainly ‘insurance cost’, which can effectively deal with natural disasters and make insured farmers more confident in farming. We will make full use of policies to include large-row dense planting and moderate-scale operation demonstration villages into complete cost insurance.” As the only company participating Dalong, Qiqihar City is a financial institution that manages and expands the village collective economy “Hundred Villages Demonstration” project on a moderate scale. A few days ago, the Qiqihar Branch of China Construction Bank held a training on the theme of rural revitalization. People” understand how to grow well at the front end, how to sell well at the back end, and the significance of introducing “insurance + futures” secondary pricing products, etc. Hao Yutong, president of the bank, said, “We will provide 100% credit support for Dalong Planting Demonstration Villages, and we will divide the 100 demonstration villages into two categories: the village collectively-led planting model and the small and large household planting model, and respectively allocate suitable resources for them. The distribution of products will help increase the income of demonstration villages and strengthen the collective economic organizations of villages.”

It is understood that in order to better serve the expansion of soybean planting in Longjiang, this year Dalian Commodity Exchange launched a special project of “bank futures insurance” soybean planting and harvesting specifically for soybean growers in our province, and systematically introduced leading enterprises and banks to participate in it for the first time. At present, financial institutions in our province are also actively participating in the project, providing working capital loans with low interest rates to leading planting enterprises that have successfully underwritten the insurance but have not yet made payment.