On April 29, 2022, a tender was held behind closed doors by invitation method for the construction of Atatürk Airport as a national garden. The tender was won by Yapı & Yapı, the owner of the bid of 2 billion 127 million 978 thousand liras. The start of the process of breaking the runways before the contract of the tender was signed, drew public reaction. Despite all objections, construction started in May last year. Opposition promises Atatürk Airport to reopen […]

