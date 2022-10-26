Listen to the audio version of the article

After the recovery in 2021 with + 20.1% in real terms, 2022 in construction will also go beyond all expectations with a growth in the sector of 12.1%. If we add that in 2020, the year of the Pandemic, the sector was less affected than others by the crisis (-6.2%), here is confirmed that the moment is truly extraordinary.

There are, however, the very high risks of a turnaround in 2023: on the one hand, the inevitable slowdown of the Superbonus which has lost the sector of single-family houses since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, there is the uncertainty that still weighs on the actual take-off of the new works of the PNRR which, especially as a result of the increase in the prices of raw materials, are affected by “a delay in the realization of at least six months”.

The Observatory

The numbers and considerations are taken from the Economic Observatory that Ance, the National Association of Manufacturers, will be presented on Tuesday 25 October. The final summary number of the forecast for 2023 will only be revealed today, but it will almost certainly be negative, while it remains to be understood how negative it will be.

The Observatory is created by the Ance Study Center and will be presented by the director Flavio Monosilio, but it will be the president of the association, Federica Brancaccio, who will carry out considerations of a more political nature, especially to say what the category expects from the new government.

The same analysis by the Observatory highlights the risk factors that are gathering for the next year.