Within the framework of the celebration of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which will be held on June 23, the teams from the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) continue the work of building and improving the spaces of the Olympic Village.

«Olympic Village, UES. There are 31 buildings that are being intervened simultaneously, “explained the head of the MOP.

There will be more than 5,000 athletes from 37 international delegations who will visit the country during this edition of the Games, thanks to the fact that the country has positioned itself as an attractive destination to live, visit and invest.