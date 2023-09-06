Construction of 33.3 kilometers of road begins in the municipalities of El Copey and Chiriguaná, in Cesar

The Departmental Road Plan reached the municipalities of El Copey and Chiriguaná, with a project in execution of 383 kilometers of roads that will improve the transitability of the populations that are located in the rural area of ​​the department of Cesar.

The start-up is one more work awarded by the Government of Cesar, which covers a total of 33.3 new kilometers that allow access to populated territories in the municipalities of El Copey and Chiriguaná, which will guarantee vehicular traffic in better conditions.

One of the sections joins El Copey with the villages of Pekin and La Campana, where the construction of 19.6 kilometers of tertiary road will begin, which will once again boost the corn, cassava, yam and squash crops. Likewise, in the upper part of the Serranía del Perijá is the village of Mochila Baja, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Chiriguaná, where a section of 13.7 kilometerswhich from Poponte goes to PTAP and Ye, Collection Center.

José Atilio Pérez, a peasant from the area and who is dedicated to growing corn and cassava, stated that the project to be built is, “very beautiful, because one is not struggling with so much hole, so much puddle, so much mud”.

Education is another sector that benefits. Ledis Martínez Rada, a teacher at the El Reposo educational institution, El Paraíso campus, recounted that: “The children arrive with wet shoes, but they say that now they will even be able to come on a bicycle, so in that sense the impact is very positive and for us teachers too, who usually travel by motorcycle.”

Meanwhile, student Juan Carlos Reyes Monroy stated that, “Today a dream is coming true for the friends and students of our school, we will get to our school easier. The streams sometimes grow and the road is very difficult to walk and everything is very muddy.

“We started this project from Poponte to the Collection Center, with 15.300 million of investment pesos. A project aimed at peasants, at productivity, at rural development. Less costs, less time to get your products such as mango, corn, plantain, soursop, papaya. This is really a very productive area and agricultural pantry for Chiriguaná. In good time we came across this important route, which was a historical debt”, Governor Andrés Meza maintained.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

