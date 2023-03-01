This new road for Popayán, the first to be built in a long time, has its genesis in the Congress of the Republic, with financing from the Nation.

By Alberto Munoz Olano

Very happy, the mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López, announced on February 27, 2023, on his Twitter account, the beginning of the works on Los Proceres avenue.

But it will not be the only one, those who travel daily through the variant or the ninth race, commonly called “The Highway”, will be happy with this new route that they can use in their daily lives.

El Periódico La Campana has closely followed this important initiative that was represented in the Congress of the Republic in 2016 by the then Cauca senator Luis Fernando Velasco Chávez, current presidential adviser for the Regions, with the purpose of commemorating the Bicentennial of Próceres de la Independencia, hence the name of this road.

Undoubtedly, it was a successful and progressive initiative, given the lack of this road in the congested capital of the Pubenza Valley, which will be 3.6 kilometers long and will connect the west of Popayán along Calle 32 Norte, bordering the River Cauca, until the entrance to the Genagra Hacienda which, thanks to this viaduct, we will soon be able to call the Genagra neighborhood.

There will be many residential complexes and commercial projects that will be developed in the sector, which will perfectly accommodate some 500,000 inhabitants. This road work will tie with race 9 at the height of the Tomás Castrillón Bridge.

Economic Change

With this road corridor, an urban development will begin that will positively affect Payanese and Cauca. As a first measure, the value per square meter of land neighboring the avenue will be appreciated and the real estate bubble that highly esteems the large houses and lots in the Ciudad Jardín, El Recuerdo, Prados del Norte, Santa Clara, Antonio Nariño, and Antonio Nariño neighborhoods will decrease. Catay, among other northern neighborhoods.

Change of route for those who live in the subdivisions

Those who live or work in the sector of the variant and in the many subdivisions located at the exit to Piendamó, will have a third and less congested route as a travel option, so the “North Highway” will not have so much congestion at the Bella Vista traffic lights o Brisas and in the carrera 9 with calle 71 norte, (address Patoja: SENA Alto Cauca).

People residing, for example, in the San Francisco subdivision, will save between 20, 30 and up to 60 minutes of travel, depending on traffic, and 5 kilometers on the odometer of their vehicles, would be about 300 kilometers per month. The La Lomita restaurant will also be closer and you will not have to go up to the road to the Forest or the 9ªA North crossroad to enjoy this magnificent place. It will bring us closer to the Holy Spirit, the Clinical Park built by Prodigyo, which is very important for the health of the Payaneses, Caucas and patients from the southwestern part of the country.

a posthumous tribute

The project of Law 274 of 2016, which became a Law of the Republic, through which this avenue was given free rein to this avenue in homage to 29 heroes of Independence, many of them Payanes, also orders investments in public works in different municipalities of the country.

The initiative promoted by Velasco Chaves, pointed out the importance of the commemoration of the Bicentennial of some heroes of independence, who died between 1816 and 1819, in recognition of a generation that fought for freedom and the formation of the Republic.

Thus the new generations will remember the próceres, Francisco Jose de Caldas, Camilo Torres Tenorio, Francisco Antonio de Ulloa, Michael Pombo and Pombo, Jorge Maria Cabal Varona, Don Pedro Philip, Michael Montalvo, Michael Buch, Carlos Montufar, Jose Maria Carbonell, Crisanto Valenzuela, Jorge Tadeo Lozano, Jose Gregorio Gutierrez, Antonio Baraya, Pedro de la Lastra, Custodio Garcia Rovira, Joaquin Camacho, Liborio Mejia, Dionisio Tejada, Jose Maria Gutierrez, Mariano Matute, Manuel Rodriguez Torice, Jose Maria Davila, Salvador Rizo, Joaquin Gutierrez, Francisco Morales, Jose Maria Quijano, Augustine Fernandez of Navia and Francisco Cabal Varona.