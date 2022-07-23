The Dabao Section of the Dali-Rui Railway was put into operation (Photo by Hou Kaikuang)

At 10:00 on July 22, the first C296 Fuxing EMU train from Baoshan, Yunnan to Dali slowly left Baoshan Station, ran all the way, and arrived in Dali, marking the Dali to Baoshan section of the Dali Railway (hereinafter referred to as Dali Railway Dabao). Section) was officially put into operation, and important progress has been made in the construction of the China-Myanmar International Railway Corridor.

As an important part of the China-Myanmar international corridor, the Dali Railway is an important channel for my country to radiate the center of South Asia and Southeast Asia and Yunnan’s “eight outbound provinces and five outbound” railway network. It starts from Dali City, Yunnan Province in the east, and reaches Yunnan Province, a border city between China and Myanmar in the west. Ruili City, with a total length of 330 kilometers, is divided into two sections from Dali to Baoshan and from Baoshan to Ruili. At present, the construction of the section from Baoshan to Ruili is progressing in an orderly manner, and the section from Dali to Baoshan took 14 years of hard work to be completed on schedule. This will help improve the layout of the road network and the development of the western region, expand the opening to the outside world, and help Yunnan and neighboring countries to achieve policy communication and facilities. Unicom, unimpeded trade, financial integration, people-to-people bond, and serving the new development pattern are of great significance.

It is understood that the Dabao section of the Dali-Rui Railway connects Dali City and Baoshan City in Yunnan Province, with a total length of 133 kilometers and a designed speed of 140 kilometers per hour. It is a national I-level single-track electrified railway. There are 5 stations in Baoshan, of which 4 stations in Dali, Yangbi, Yongping County, and Baoshan operate passenger transportation business; 3 stations in Yangbi, Yongping County, and Baoshan North operate freight business, allowing passengers to travel comfortably and goods flow smoothly.

The Dabao section of the Darui Railway is located in the western mountainous area of ​​Yunnan. It is the first railway in my country to cross the Hengduan Mountains. It spans four rivers including Yangbi River, Yinjiang River and Lancang River. It is one of the railways with the most complex topographic and geological conditions in China. Since the construction started in June 2008, the National Railway Group has organized the participating units to organize the construction in a scientific way, innovate to overcome the difficulties of geological disasters, and advance the project construction in a scientific and orderly manner.

In the initial stage of operation, the Kunming Bureau Group Company will arrange 7 pairs of passenger trains, including 3 pairs of passenger trains from Kunming to Baoshan and 4 pairs of passenger trains from Dali to Baoshan. 5 pairs of freight trains are arranged to run, and building materials, chemicals, electronic products, etc. can be quickly transported to Baoshan by railway. While meeting the needs of residents along the line, they are also exported to Myanmar and other countries. Imported materials and agricultural special products from the villages along the line can also be sold by train. At home and abroad, better serve the forefront of opening up, so that the frontier is no longer far away.

In the next step, the railway department will also work with local governments to build the Great Western Yunnan Tourism Ring Road, turn the green waters and lush mountains along the line into mountains of gold and silver, and promote the high-quality development of the border mountains in Western Yunnan. At the same time, through the combined transportation of road, rail and sea, it can better open up new logistics channels between China and Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries in South Asia, smooth the domestic and international economic cycle, and drive the economic recovery of neighboring countries and regions.

It is worth mentioning that, on the morning of the 22nd, the Baoshan North Station of the Dali-Russia Railway “opened its doors for business“. Three freight trains loaded with iron ore, sugar and fluorite powder assembled in the cargo yard of Baoshan North Station, and will be sent to Chuxiong, Yunnan, China. Kunming and Shaanxi Shangluo and other places, this is the first batch of goods shipped after the Dabao section of the Dari-Rui Railway is put into operation, marking the official launch of freight business on the Dabao section of the Dari-Rui Railway. (China Daily Yunnan reporter station)

