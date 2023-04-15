Construction of the boardwalk wall begins in Curbaradó

Yesterday the socialization of the construction project of the boardwalk wall of Curbaradó, head of the municipality of Carmen del Darién, was carried out.

The meeting was held at the municipal council facilities and was attended by members of the executing entity (Association of the Municipality of Urabá, Darién and Caribe, Asomudacar), of the contractor construction company () Cnsorcio Darién 2023) and of the audit ( A&Curbaradó Consortium).

It was reported that the boardwalk wall will be made of metal sheet pile, will have a length of 400 meters, a height of 1.5 meters and a total investment of 18,300 million pesos.

The work, on the banks of the Atrato, will protect and give beauty to the municipal seat, it will have stairs that will allow the access of passengers and cargo in a comfortable and safe way.

It will contribute to the comprehensive urban renewal of the municipal seat with a river viewpoint, in addition to the recovery and protection of shores, green areas.