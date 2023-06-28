Construction of the El Alambrado bridge advances at 42%

During a Technical Committee led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán to evaluate the actions after the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, on the La Vieja river, on the border between Valle del Cauca and Quindío, representatives of the Autopista del Café concessionaire They reported that 42% of the works to install the metallic bridge that replaces the old one are advancing.

The Governor of Valle highlighted the joint work in the start-up of the works for the new bridge and assured that it is “very satisfactory, we want to give Valle del Cauca the good news to continue connecting with the departments of Quindío and Risaralda, it is a bridge metal that meets all the specifications, we highlight the concessionaire Autopistas del Café for its commitment to this work”.

For his part, Mauricio Vega, manager of Autopista del Café, said that “we are working at full speed on the completion of the new bridge, we plan to deliver it in mid-October, we are at 42% progress, a little above what projected. We have to bring the new bridge from Girardota where it was located, there are 35 tractor-trailers that must reach that point, 12 have already arrived. It is a completely new 100-meter bridge”.

Edwin Maldonado, executive director of the Valle del Cauca Inter-union Business Committee, highlighted the work and said that “we celebrate that the bridge is progressing very well, this new bridge can be completed within the stipulated period, which is very important. We recognize the joint effort for the development of our economy”.

“Working together”

Governor Clara Luz Roldán regretted the situation generated after the fall of the El Alambrado vehicular bridge, over the La Vieja river, which connects Valle del Cauca with Quindío.

“Unfortunately today a new calamity is presented to us, the bridge that is over the La Vieja river that connects La Tebaida, Quindío, with Caicedonia fell. This was the route that was helping us in the situation we had with the bridge over the Barragán River, but we are all working together now; Dr. William Camargo, from the National Infrastructure Agency, is coming tomorrow because it is a national highway, it is a national bridge,” said the president, who lamented the death of two policemen who were traveling in trucks from the institution.

“We are very attentive to the Infrastructure Risk Office, the mayor of Caicedonia, the Governor of Quindío and, obviously, as Governor of Valle, all working together with the national government to find a prompt solution to this situation we are experiencing,” added Governor Clara Luz Roldán.

From the first moment the damage to the structure was reported, which caused the death of two police officers and injured civilians, the Government of Valle del Cauca sent personnel from the Infrastructure Secretariat to validate the point of damage on the road of character national. This is the vehicular bridge located after the La Paila tollbooth on the road that connects the municipalities of La Tebaida and Armenia, which is the connection to the interior of the country with the port of Buenaventura.

This affectation is added to that registered on October 28 when a sudden increase in the Barragán River caused structural damage to the bridge that also connects the department with Quindío.

From the moment the mishap occurred, the National Infrastructure Agency, the road concessionaire and the Highway Police carried out an alternative traffic management plan to try to recover connectivity between the departments of Valle and Quindío.

This is how two detour plans were defined together with the National Infrastructure Agency and the National Police Transit and Transportation Directorate that will apply to light and heavy-duty vehicles.

The first detour plan for heavy-duty vehicles includes the La Paila-Zarzal-Cartago-Cerritos-Pereira-Calarcá route, which works in both directions, both exiting and entering Valle del Cauca.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

