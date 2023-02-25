This Friday afternoon, a group of environmentalists protested at the beginning of the construction of the Parque de la Vida (tropical dry forest) which began to be executed by the LPark Consortium, contracted by the Government of Cesar.

The protesters showed up at the first stone act led by the governor in charge, Andrés Meza, from a lot that is inside the Pedro Castro Monsalvo Industrial Technical educational institution and that the Valledupar Mayor’s Office ceded.

The complaints expressed by the protesters had to do with the alleged lack of consultation and socialization of the projectthe trees that could be felled and the alleged corruption in the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar.

Meza explained that this work has a term of eight months, includes 4.2 hectares and has an investment of $12 billion for green areas, water fountains, playgrounds, an Immediate Attention Center, CAI, softball area, parking lot, among other things.

Regarding the questions, the official assured that tree species such as oak, ceiba, trinitaria, guayacán, among others, would be planted. One of the objectives is that the forest also connects the Instpecam, CASD Simón Bolívar and Alfonso López schools.

“We found 304 trees, of which we are going to leave 267, 37 will leave when we have permission from Corpocesar. The project contemplates the initial planting of 258 trees of native species”concluded Meza Araújo.