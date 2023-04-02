CONSTRUCTIONS

The mayor of Chunchi, Walter Narváez, together with the heads of the municipal offices of the Police Station, Market Administration and Planning, toured the construction work of the Plaza Mariscal Sucre market in its second and final stage to verify the progress made .

Plaza Mariscal Sucre Market in Chunchi is already a reality, the project will be delivered in June of this year.

In the company of the resident of the work, the competent authorities of the Chunchi GAD, carried out on Tuesday, March 29, 2023, the corresponding inspection of the construction work of the Chunchi central market. The project would have been managed by the market traders in times of political campaign, since the old infrastructure was very small and unhygienic, the purification date of the previous building was December 29, 2019, however, for pandemic reasons , would have been paralyzed for a long time. It was in June of the same year that on-site construction work was resumed, and since then the project has continued. “Our aspiration was to deliver the new market until the second year of administration, however, due to the pandemic we were delayed; however, we already had the resources to start construction,” said Walter Narváez, mayor of Chunchi.

The emblematic intervention was requested by the Association of Merchants, financed by the GAD of the Chunchi canton and the support of the Development Bank of Ecuador, with the aim of transforming and improving the quality of life of the population, as well as economic revitalization of the environment. “The investment in this first stage of construction is guaranteed at a cost of more than 600,000 dollars, while the final second stage has a balance of 1,851,984.83 dollars,” he said.

Since the beginning of the work, the authorities have carried out the corresponding inspections and the underground part, destined for the parking lot of 67 vehicles, is currently ready, “we are satisfied with the work we have been doing, and despite the adversities, Chunchi will soon it will have a new place to offer the best service to the population and the surrounding sectors; the subway is finished, however, the stalls on the second floor are still under construction, as is the food court on the third floor; but in a few months we will finish this work”, concluded Narváez.

The acceptance of the work so far has been well received by the residents of the sector, since they assure that, with this new building, it will be possible to provide a quality service to locals and strangers. The expected date for the delivery of the completed project will be in June 2023, due to the situation in the neighboring Alausí canton. “The heartbreaking events that happened in previous days in our neighboring canton have prevented progress with the work, the materials arrive from Riobamba and Ambato and take time to arrive because they take other routes; It was planned to deliver the work on May 6, but due to events it will be delivered in June, however, due to the culmination of activities as mayor we will do a pre-inauguration with an established structure”, Walter stressed.