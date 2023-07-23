Construction of the South Terminal of SIVA advances at 30%, in Comuna 3 of Valledupar

The South Terminal of the first Strategic Public Transport System in the Country, SETP, advances 30.48%, construction that will guarantee the transformation and development in the southern zone of Valledupar.

The project is carried out in the Villa Haydith neighborhood and the El Porvenir urbanization. This work has allowed the community to benefit from the generation of employment of skilled and unskilled labor, by the contractor company Unión Temporal UTP 2022.

Approximately 100 direct jobs have materialized in the construction of the Public Transportation System, which will have a maintenance area and EDS, a washing area, a warehouse, offices, among others, and will accommodate 70% of the SETP fleet. that is to say 140 buses, in an approximate area of ​​about 21,000 square meters.

The project has an investment close to $22,000 million that to date correspond to foundation activities, concrete structures and metal structures, urban planning, enclosure, traffic management plan and environmental management plan. It is stipulated that the approximate delivery time of the project would be one year.

Besides, SIVA advances the bidding processes to install the signage and whereabouts of the system, for an optimal service of the SETP.

