Construction sites in Essen: The next traffic jams are threatening here

Construction sites in Essen: The next traffic jams are threatening here

Essen.
The city of Essen announces construction work in Huttrop – and a construction site in the northern district is taking longer than planned. What drivers need to know.

Drivers in Huttrop must be prepared for traffic restrictions from Monday (March 20). Stadtwerke Essen is renewing a drainage canal on Moltkestrasse. As part of this construction project, Moltkestrasse will be completely closed from Monday in the section between Huttropstrasse and Elsa-Brändström-Strasse.

According to the city, a diversion recommendation will be set up via Huttropstrasse and Steeler Strasse. Road users who are familiar with the area are asked to drive around the entire area. The work and the associated restrictions are expected to last until Sunday, March 26th.

Construction work in Essen’s northern district is ongoing

Patience is still required on Berthold-Beitz-Boulevard in the northern district. Stadtwerke Essen has been repairing a defective sewer there since the beginning of March. Further undercuts were found during the repair work. Before the road can be reopened to traffic, they first have to be backfilled and compacted, according to the city.

According to the city, the necessary work is expected to last until the beginning of April. A detour recommendation via Gladbecker Strasse, Grillostrasse, Bottroper Strasse and in the opposite direction is signposted.







